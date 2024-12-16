Crash course in AI: LG to unveil vehicle safety system at CES
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:33
LG Electronics announced that it will unveil its in-cabin AI system for cars at CES 2025 next year.
The simulator will demonstrate the technology's safety and convenience features. The AI system includes a driver monitoring system, which identifies the driver's physical and emotional states through heart rate monitoring and facial recognition, as well as a driver and interior monitoring system that tracks the conditions in the cabin.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
