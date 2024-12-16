 Naver Maps gets '3-D' navigation labels
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Naver Maps gets '3-D' navigation labels

Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:21 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 19:24
An imagery of Naver Map's new "3-D" navigation feature provided by Naver [NAVER]

An imagery of Naver Map's new "3-D" navigation feature provided by Naver [NAVER]

 
Naver, Korea’s largest portal site, is rolling out a “3-D” navigation feature to its Naver Map app similar to Google's Street View.
 
Naver's 3-D Street View, using the company's “proprietary panoramic mapping technology” gives users photorealistic 360-degree views of their upcoming routes, allowing them to obtain extra information about the buildings and other attractions around them as they navigate. 
 
Starting Monday, the feature will support major regions of Seoul including the districts of Gangnam, Mapo, Songpa, Yongsan, Yeongdeungpo, Jongno and Jung, as well as certain areas of Gyeonggi. Additional regions outside the capital area will be added “gradually,” according to Naver.
 
Naver mapped the supported areas itself using a fleet of cars equipped with its P1 mapping system as well as “advanced sensors” to collect additional data.

Related Article

Additional information currently available in Naver Map will also be available in the new immersive view. Users can, for example, access the directories of buildings that house multiple businesses as they pass them by. This feature is currently available on Naver Map' desktop client but will be rolling out to mobile platforms with the Street View competitor. They can also access menus and coupons from businesses along their route before arriving at those places.
 
An auto-play mode allows users to simulate real-time movement along walking routes by clicking arrows laid over the photorealistic interface, as they can in Street View.
 
Naver previewed the Maps update at its annual developer conference, “Dan 24,” last month, where it hinted that users would eventually be able to use the feature to navigate the interior of large buildings such as Coex. Google's Street View has gained support for the inside of numerous airports, mass transit hubs, and other significant structures such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa over the past decade.
 
“The newly launched 3-D Street View aims to bring map information closer to reality,” said Choi Seung-rak, head of Naver Map, in a statement. “We plan to enhance this service further by incorporating features such as real-time traffic congestion data, popular menu recommendations and restaurant coupons, making the service more engaging and user-friendly.”
 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Naver Naver Map

More in Tech

Robots become artists at Incheon Airport

Crash course in AI: LG to unveil vehicle safety system at CES

Naver Maps gets '3-D' navigation labels

AI-powered classroom showcased at Kintex

'Martial law,' 'Olympics' top Google searches for 2024

Related Stories

Naver shows 3-D mapping to win NEOM contracts

Heads of Naver, Nvidia discuss Sovereign AI

Naver moves to make comment sections more transparent

Naver signs MOU on AI tech with Aramco Digital

More than half of Naver employees claim to have been bullied
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)