Naver Maps gets '3-D' navigation labels
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:21 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 19:24
- LEE JAE-LIM
Naver, Korea’s largest portal site, is rolling out a “3-D” navigation feature to its Naver Map app similar to Google's Street View.
Naver's 3-D Street View, using the company's “proprietary panoramic mapping technology” gives users photorealistic 360-degree views of their upcoming routes, allowing them to obtain extra information about the buildings and other attractions around them as they navigate.
Starting Monday, the feature will support major regions of Seoul including the districts of Gangnam, Mapo, Songpa, Yongsan, Yeongdeungpo, Jongno and Jung, as well as certain areas of Gyeonggi. Additional regions outside the capital area will be added “gradually,” according to Naver.
Naver mapped the supported areas itself using a fleet of cars equipped with its P1 mapping system as well as “advanced sensors” to collect additional data.
Additional information currently available in Naver Map will also be available in the new immersive view. Users can, for example, access the directories of buildings that house multiple businesses as they pass them by. This feature is currently available on Naver Map' desktop client but will be rolling out to mobile platforms with the Street View competitor. They can also access menus and coupons from businesses along their route before arriving at those places.
An auto-play mode allows users to simulate real-time movement along walking routes by clicking arrows laid over the photorealistic interface, as they can in Street View.
Naver previewed the Maps update at its annual developer conference, “Dan 24,” last month, where it hinted that users would eventually be able to use the feature to navigate the interior of large buildings such as Coex. Google's Street View has gained support for the inside of numerous airports, mass transit hubs, and other significant structures such as Dubai's Burj Khalifa over the past decade.
“The newly launched 3-D Street View aims to bring map information closer to reality,” said Choi Seung-rak, head of Naver Map, in a statement. “We plan to enhance this service further by incorporating features such as real-time traffic congestion data, popular menu recommendations and restaurant coupons, making the service more engaging and user-friendly.”
