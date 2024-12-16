Robots become artists at Incheon Airport
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:34
A robotics exhibition will run at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 for the next six months.
The exhibition features four-legged AI-powered robots creating drawings, with images including airplanes, clouds and buildings, as well as playing traditional games. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. near Gate 277 on the east side of the terminal.

