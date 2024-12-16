Not sure what gift to buy this Christmas? Seoul's five-star hotels have plenty of options this season.

Still searching for the perfect Christmas gift? From gourmet treats and signature fragrances to bespoke stuffed toys, here are five elegant yet affordable gift ideas available at five-star hotels in Seoul this holiday season.Andaz Seoul Gangnam in southern Seoul launched cookies made according to the hotel chef's recipe. Created by the hotel’s executive pastry chef through over three months of research and development, these cookies are packaged in festive boxes.The cookies come in five varieties, priced at 25,000 won ($17) for a box of six and 40,000 won for a box of 10. They are available for purchase at Arts (A'+Z) on the first floor.The chocolate chip cookies feature a rich and sophisticated sweetness and are made with Belgian dark chocolate and coffee powder; the macadamia white chocolate cookies have a strong, nutty aroma; the oatmeal raisin cookies have a classic flavor enhanced with oatmeal and a hint of cinnamon; the coconut cookies are a blend of crispy coconut and a vanilla scent; and the lemon galette cookies infuse lemon zest and butter.Parnas Hotel launched its first proprietary brand product, the Parnas Hotel Collection featuring the signature fragrances of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and Parnas Hotel Jeju on Jeju Island.The Mossy Wood scent from Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, available as a diffuser, candle or room spray, gives off an iris scent and woody notes. The Mint Forest scent, which captures the serene and mystical beauty of Parnas Hotel Jeju, is presented as a diffuser.To celebrate the launch, a special promotion is underway, offering a 20 percent discount on all products until Dec. 25. The diffuser is 76,000 won, the candle is 74,400 won and the room spray is 70,800 won.L'Escape in Jung District, central Seoul, offers a Signature Car Diffuser and Signature Bubble Bar. L'Escape's signature scent is a subtle rose fragrance that captures the story of France's belle epoque era.The Signature Car Diffuser, priced at 50,000 won, is designed as a clip-on, attachable to the car's air vent. The Signature Bubble Bar, priced at 20,000 won, contains French rose oil.Both can be purchased through the official online mall of Josun Hotel & Resort, Josun Taste & Style and KakaoTalk Gift.This winter, the beloved mascot doll, HY, of Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, makes a new appearance in its winter version, wearing a warm wool hat and scarf.HY is a dog that, while walking around Mount Namsan nearby, became enchanted by the hotel's beauty and decided to settle there, as per the hotel's narrative. As a "dog hotelier," HY warmly greets guests while exploring the hotel. The winter version of HY can be found at the hotel’s front desk, The Spa and The Deli for 32,000 won.Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, launched its Scented Line inspired by Walkerhill's signature scent, Urban Forest.The Scented Line is made with nature-friendly ingredients, including multi-balsam components, eco-certified raw materials and vegan ingredients derived from nature.The line also contains plant-derived extracts and hyaluronic acid, which help keep the skin moisturized. It is formulated with mild acidic components, contains no harmful substances and has an EWG Green grade. It also uses patented natural moisturizing ingredients. The product is free from surfactants, parabens and artificial dyes, making it suitable for the whole family, from children to adults, and is perfect for gifting to loved ones during the dry winter months.The price of the Scented line, which consists of Body Milk (250 grams) and Scented Liquid Soap (250 grams), is 49,000 won. It is available at the Walkerhill Store.