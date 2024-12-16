Both parties must unite during a national crisis (KOR)

The tragedy of a presidential impeachment unfolded again in Korea in just eight years. The National Assembly on Saturday voted for a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for his abrupt declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. The legislature’s decision reflects a political judgment on the president’s unlawful decision to send the military to the Assembly to drag out lawmakers inside the building. The governing People Power Party (PPP) had the trauma of the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye in 2016, but this time the party couldn’t dissuade several of its members from voting for Yoon’s impeachment during the second vote on Dec. 14 due to the clear evidence of his rebellion against the state.President Yoon himself invited the impeachment with his unilateral push for government policies without dialogue and compromise with the opposition. Since the adoption of the five-year, single-term presidency through the Constitutional amendment in 1987, no president has had a successful presidency: Three were arrested after stepping down and one committed suicide. The 1987 Constitution was certainly a symbol of Korea’s hard-earned democratization, but eight presidents since then have faced an unhappy ending. That shows a strong need to correct the structural flaws of the revised Constitution.Why can’t the country have a successful president? Political experts point to the problems with our imperial presidency. President Yoon led his rival Lee Jae-myung — current leader of the Democratic Party (DP) — by 0.73 percentage points in the 2022 election, but took all the powers. In the process, the 16.14 million votes Lee took just vanished. The system forced the opposition to get engrossed in taking power from day one of its election defeat. The same pattern appeared in the last parliamentary elections. The gap between the DP and the PPP was only 5.4 percent. But the DP grabbed 161 seats in district elections while the PPP took only 90 seats. Thanks to the single-member constituency system, the DP could effectively neutralize the National Assembly Advancement Act and pass whatever bills it wanted to.The winner-take-all electoral system only fuels national division and polarizes politics. As the president degenerates into a leader of a political faction under the system, he or she often collapses in the face of relentless attacks from the opposition.Needless to say, President Yoon and those related to the out-of-the blue martial law should be held accountable for their legal and political responsibilities. But an obsession with punishing the president and their co-conspirators will only help political parties be immersed in taking power back through elections. We hope our politicians to find a grand plan to overcome the intrinsic limits of the 1987 election system. Though it requires many debates on details, it will be better to give more power to the legislature for successful national governance. We hope each political party presents ways for Constitutional revision if an early presidential election schedule is fixed, and reach a national consensus on the pivotal issue as soon as possible.Before doing that, resolving all the chaos from Yoon’s impeachment is urgent. The Constitutional Court must deliberate on the constitutionality of the impeachment motion passed by the legislature and swiftly hand out its fair and object ruling. Considering Yoon’s vow to “never give up [my presidency]” in a speech shortly after the passage of the second impeachment motion last week, justices in the top court must make a judgment everyone can agree to. Otherwise, political chaos will persist. Given the three vacant seats in the nine-member bench, the legislature must expedite the required appointment procedure.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, now an acting president, must settle the unstable atmosphere in the government and do his best to protect our national security. As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will take office on Jan. 20, the prime minister must thoroughly prepare for any possible diplomatic and security challenges ahead. Concerns are also deepening over our shrinking domestic demand. The prime minister must stably manage economic risks by calming excessive public anxiety about an economic crisis. We also urge the prime minister to veto controversial bills aimed at compelling the government to buy surplus rice from farmers or restricting corporate activities by mandating their obligatory submission of sensitive data to the authorities regardless of the protection of privacy. The prime minister can consider establishing a coalition government by launching a policy consultative body with the DP.The PPP is still in chaos after the passage of the second impeachment motion in the legislature. PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and lawmakers close to President Yoon must both reflect on effective ways to rebuild Korean conservatism for a better future of the country. If the chronic factional conflict spreads, the party can be dismantled as in the past.The DP also must share a bigger responsibility for national governance. The majority party cannot avoid criticism for repeatedly impeaching government ministers and prosecutors to help safeguard its boss with a plethora of judicial risks. The DP must cooperate with the government to address this ongoing crisis. If it is bent on attacking the government led by the acting president, it will backfire. Due to the president’s fall from grace, the future of the country’s export of nuclear reactors to the Czech Republic has become uncertain. The DP must help the government wrap up the export of the reactors.대통령 탄핵의 비극이 8년 만에 또 벌어졌다. 그제 오후 국회에서 여야는 찬성 204, 반대 85, 기권 3, 무효 8표로 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안을 의결했다. 윤 대통령이 비상계엄을 선포하고 군 병력을 국회에 진입시켜 의원들을 끌어내려 했던 것에 대해 합당한 정치적 심판을 내린 것이다. 2016년 박근혜 전 대통령 탄핵의 트라우마에 갇혀 지난 7일 탄핵 1차 표결을 무산시킨 국민의힘이었지만, 그 이후 윤 대통령의 ‘내란 행적’이 속속 드러나 2차 표결에선 내부 이탈자를 막기에 역부족이었다.이번 윤 대통령의 탄핵은 대화와 타협은 도외시하고 밀어붙이기로 일관한 국정 스타일이 초래한 재앙이었다고 볼 수 있다. 그런데 거시적으로 보면 1987년 헌법 체제가 성립한 이래 8명의 대통령이 등장했지만 퇴임 때 성공했다는 평가를 받은 경우는 지금까지 한 번도 없었다. 퇴임 후 구속당한 사람이 세 명이고, 한 명은 극단적 선택을 했다. 가족 문제로 만신창이가 된 경우도 여럿이다. 87년 헌법은 군사정권을 종식하고 쟁취한 자랑스러운 민주화의 상징이다. 그러나 그 이후 8명의 대통령이 죄다 불행한 퇴임을 맞은 사실은 권력 시스템에 대통령 개인의 문제를 뛰어넘는 구조적 결함이 있다는 결론을 가능케 한다.한국은 왜 성공한 대통령을 가질 수 없는가? 정치 원로와 많은 전문가는 공통으로 제왕적 대통령제의 모순을 지적한다. 우리의 권력 구조는 완벽한 승자독식이다. 윤 대통령은 20대 대선에서 이재명 더불어민주당 후보에게 고작 0.73%포인트 앞섰지만 권력은 100%를 쥐었다. 이 후보의 1614만 표는 고스란히 사장됐고 국정에 어떤 지분도 행사하지 못했다. 야당이 대선 다음 날부터 5년 내내 정권을 무너뜨려 권력을 가져올 생각에만 몰두하게 하는 게 현행 제도다. 국회 상황도 비슷하다. 22대 총선에서 민주당(50.5%)과 국민의힘(45.1%)의 지역구 득표율 격차는 5.4%포인트에 불과했다. 그러나 민주당은 지역구 선거에서 161석을 얻었고, 국민의힘은 90석에 머물렀다. 1위 표를 제외한 나머지 표는 모두 사표가 되는 소선거구제 때문에 민주당은 국회선진화법을 무력화하고 국회에서 일방 독주했다.승자독식은 국민의 분열과 갈등을 부추겨 진영을 양극화한다. 결국 정치는 형해화되고 사회 각 분야에서 내전 상황이 일상화된다. 대통령은 국가의 지도자가 아니라 정파의 수장으로 전락하며, 야권의 집요한 공격에 서서히 침몰한다. 역대 정권마다 벌어진 일이다.이번 비상계엄 사태를 일으킨 윤 대통령과 핵심 관련자들에게 엄정한 법적·정치적 책임을 묻는 것이 매우 중요한 과제임은 두말할 나위가 없다. 다만 오직 심판에만 매몰되거나 차기 대선에만 집착하면 대통령의 비극은 계속 되풀이될 것이다. 여야는 이번 기회에 나라를 재건하겠다는 각오로 87년 체제의 한계를 극복할 수 있는 '그랜드 플랜'을 모색하길 바란다. 세부 형태는 많은 토론과 논의가 필요하겠지만, 기본적으로 한국의 새 거버넌스는 지금보다 의회 쪽에 더 무게가 실리는 권력 시스템이 바람직하다고 본다. 앞으로 조기 대선이 확정된다면 각 당이 개헌 방안을 핵심 공약으로 제시하고 국민적 합의를 도출할 것을 기대한다.그에 앞서 탄핵 정국을 지혜롭게 수습하는 것도 시급한 과제다. 우선 헌법재판소는 윤 대통령 탄핵심판에 신속히 착수하되 정치적 논란이 남지 않도록 공정하고 객관적 판결을 내려야 한다. 윤 대통령은 탄핵안 통과 직후 담화문을 통해 “결코 포기하지 않겠다”며 헌재에서 치열한 법리다툼을 예고했다. 그러니 누구나 승복할 수밖에 없는, 재판관 절대다수가 찬성하는 명쾌한 결론이 나와야 후유증이 없을 것이다. 또 지금 국회 몫 추천 재판관 3명이 공석이어서 정상적 심리가 어려우니 국회는 이들의 임명 절차를 서둘러야 한다.한덕수 대통령 권한대행의 어깨가 무겁다. 계엄 후폭풍으로 매우 어수선한 공직사회의 분위기를 다잡고, 군 통수권자로서 안보태세에 한 치의 허점도 없도록 해야 한다. 특히 다음 달 미국 트럼프 행정부 출범에 따라 외교안보·통상 분야 등에 대형 이슈들이 예상되는 만큼 치밀히 대비해 줄 것을 당부한다. 또 탄핵 사태의 여파로 연말 소비가 위축될 것이라는 우려가 적잖다. 과도한 불안심리를 다독이면서 거시경제를 안정적으로 관리해야 한다. 권한대행이긴 하지만 최근 민주당이 강행 처리한 법안들 중 문제가 심각한 것들은 거부권 행사를 검토하기를 촉구한다. 가령 정부가 과잉 생산된 쌀을 의무적으로 매입하도록 해 재정 부담을 늘리는 양곡관리법 개정안, 기업이 개인정보 보호와 영업비밀 보호를 이유로 국회 서류 제출과 증인 출석을 거부할 수 없도록 해 기업 활동을 침해한 국회증언감정법 개정안 등이 그런 사례들이다. 시국이 시국인 만큼 여·야·정 정책협의체를 구성해 초당적 정부 운영을 하는 방안도 검토할 만하다.국민의힘은 탄핵안 통과에 따른 지도부 붕괴로 당의 미래가 오리무중이다. 한동훈 대표와 친윤 그룹 모두 눈앞에 당권에 연연하지 말고 보수의 미래를 어떻게 재건할 것인지 깊이 고민하고 성찰해야 한다. 고질적인 계파 갈등이 확산되면 당의 존속 자체가 힘들어지는 상황이 생길 수도 있다는 점을 명심하길 바란다.국회를 장악한 민주당의 책임도 막중해졌다. 민주당은 그동안 정략적 장관·검사 탄핵과 무리한 감액예산 일방 처리로 여야 갈등을 악화시켰다는 비판을 면키 어렵다. 정국 혼란의 책임이 부분적으로 민주당에 있다 해도 과언은 아니다. 그렇기 때문에 이번 사태를 수습하는 데 야당도 적극적으로 협조해야 할 의무가 있다. 조기 대선 국면이라고 공연히 한덕수 대행 체제를 흔들면 민심의 역풍을 맞을지 모른다. 이와 관련, 현 정부가 적극적으로 추진한 체코 원전 수출의 앞날이 불투명해졌다. 사업 특성상 정부의 확고한 의지가 뒷받침되지 않으면 성사되기 어렵다. 야당의 도움이 절실하다.