Don’t forget the ‘inseparable neighbors’ (KOR)

“I thought it would be better next year.”A Korean who has been running a business in China for more than 10 years sighed as he watched the public statement given by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec. 12. “As the Korea-China relationship showed signs of improvement, I and several other Korean residents were drawing blueprints such as business expansion, but the future is bleak,” he said.China included Korea as a visa-free country without prior notice on Nov. 1 for the first time since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992. It was a sudden move that even the Korean Embassy in China was not aware of in advance. The move was interpreted as China’s first expression of willingness to improve bilateral relations, which have been strained for a long time. Some sensed that China could offer an additional “gift package.” Chances are high that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju next year.The warm breeze in the bilateral relationship has changed to a cold winter wind since the Dec. 3 declaration of emergency martial law. There are concerns of a vacuum in diplomacy with China. The Korean ambassador to China was set to be replaced, and Ambassador Jeong Jae-ho was scheduled to return to Korea this month. Reflecting on his term in office, Jeong said, “I have no special thoughts,” and he has to spend his “last days” waiting for a presidential order to return home. Former presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki was appointed as Jeong’s successor, but there is no promise when he will be able to go to Beijing.In the meantime, President Yoon specifically named China as a threat to Korea’s security and economy in his statement on Dec. 12. He did not use any diplomatic rhetoric. Having stressed the Korea-U.S. alliance and the Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation since inauguration, Yoon once again reminded everyone of his stance on China even after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election and the process for impeachment triggered by his declaration of emergency martial law.As China put it, Korea and China are “inseparable neighbors.” Like it or not, Korea and China are historically entangled, and Korea should pursue real diplomatic and economic interests with China. Even U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who openly said he would impose a 60 percent tariff on Chinese imports, called President Xi “a good friend.” CBS reported that right after the election victory, Trump invited Xi to his inauguration ceremony.Korean President Yoon and Chinese President Xi held a summit in Peru last month for the first time in two years. The leaders of the two countries held hands and formed a consensus on improving exchanges and cooperations while discussing for 29 minutes. Less than a month has passed, and all the promises are about to go up in smoke. When can Korean companies and residents in China stop sighing?"내년엔 좀 나아지나 싶었는데…"10년 넘게 중국에서 사업체를 운영해온 한 교민이 12일 윤석열 대통령의 대국민 담화 직후 기자에게 한숨을 쉬며 말했다. 그는 "한·중 관계가 풀어질 기미가 보이면서 나를 비롯한 여러 교민이 사업 확장 등 청사진을 그리고 있었는데, 앞으로 닥칠 미래가 암울하다"고 했다.중국은 지난달 1일 예고 없이 한국을 무비자 대상국에 포함했다. 1992년 한·중 수교 이후 처음이다. 주중대사관마저 사전에 알지 못한 갑작스러운 조치였다. 이는 오랜 기간 경색된 양국 관계에서 중국이 먼저 개선의 의지를 나타낸 것으로 풀이됐다. 일각에선 중국이 추가로 ‘선물 보따리’를 내놓을 수 있다는 분위기도 감지됐다. 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석이 내년 경주에서 열리는 아시아·태평양 경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의를 계기로 방한할 가능성이 크기 때문이다.양국 관계에 불어오던 훈풍은 ‘12‧3 비상계엄 사태’ 이후 차디찬겨울바람으로 바뀌었다. 대중 외교 공백이 우려된다. 주중 한국대사 교체를 앞둔 시기였기 때문이다. 정재호 대사는 이달 중 귀국할 예정이었다. 자신의 임기를 되돌아보며 “별다른 소회가 없다”고 밝힌 정 대사는 언제인지 모를 대통령의 귀국 명령을 기다리며 ‘말년’을 보내야 한다. 후임으로 내정된 김대기 전 대통령실 실장 역시 베이징 땅을 언제 밟을 수 있을지 기약이 없다.이 와중에 윤 대통령은 12일 담화에서 중국을 한국의 안보과 경제를 위협하는 국가로 콕 집었다. 그 흔한 외교적 수사도 없었다. 취임 이후 한미동맹과 한미일 공조를 강조해온 윤 대통령은 도널드 트럼프의 미 대선 승리와 비상계엄에서 촉발한 탄핵 정국 이후에도 자신의 대(對) 중국 인식을 다시 한번 되새겼다.한·중 관계는 중국 측 표현대로 ‘떨어질 수 없는 이웃(搬不走的鄰居)’이다. 미우나 고우나 역사적으로 얽히고설킨 중국을 향해 외교적‧경제적으로 실리를 추구해야 한다. 중국산 수입품에 대해서 60%의 관세를 부과하겠다고 공언한 트럼프 당선인도 시 주석을 향해선 “좋은 친구”라고 칭했다. 지난달 당선 직후엔 자신의 취임식에 시 주석을 초청했다는 보도(미 CBS 방송)도 나왔다.윤 대통령과 시 주석은 지난달 페루에서 2년 만에 정상회담을 가졌다. 양국 정상은 29분간 한 자리에서 손을 맞잡으며 양국 교류 협력 심화에 공감대를 만들었다. 그리곤 한 달도 되지 않아 모든 약속이 물거품 될 처지다. 중국 내 우리 기업과 교민의 한숨은 언제쯤 그치게 될까.