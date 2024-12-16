테일러 스위프트의 에라스 투어 총결산, 기록적인 20억 달러 매출
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 13:42
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Grand Total: A Record $2 Billion
For the past 21 months, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been the biggest thing in music.
Now we know exactly how big.
Through its 149th and final show, which took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Swift’s tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets. That’s 2 billion and change-double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history and an extraordinary new benchmark for a white-hot international concert business.
Those figures were confirmed to The New York Times for the first time by Taylor Swift Touring, the singer’s production company. While the financial details of the Eras Tour have been a subject of constant industry speculation since tickets were first offered more than two years ago, Swift has never authorized disclosure of the tour’s numbers until now.
The official results are not far from the estimates that trade journalists and industry analysts have been crunching for months. But they solidify the enormous scale of Swift’s accomplishment. Just a few months ago, Billboard magazine reported that Coldplay had set an industry record with $1 billion in ticket sales for its 156-date Music of the Spheres World Tour- a figure that is just half of Swift’s total for a similar stretch of shows in stadiums and arenas.
Every date on the Eras Tour was sold out, and spare tickets were scalped at eye-popping prices-or traded within the protective Swiftie fan community, often at face value.
According to Swift’s touring company, a total of 10,168,008 people attended the concerts, which means that, on average, each seat went for about $204. That is well above the industry average of $131 for the top 100 tours around the world in 2023, according to Pollstar, a trade publication.
The biggest single night’s attendance was in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2024, with 96,006. And Swift’s eight nights at Wembley Stadium in London, which she played more than any other venue, drew 753,112 people-about as many as live in Seattle.
As gigantic as they are, the figures revealed by Swift’s company are only part of the overall business that has surrounded the tour. They exclude her extraordinary merchandise sales, for example, a product line so in demand that Swift opened stadium sales booths a day early in some markets to sell T-shirts, hoodies and Christmas ornaments to fans, ticketed or not.
지난 21개월 동안 음악 산업의 가장 큰 일은 테일러 스위프트의 에라스 투어였다.
이제 그 크기가 얼마나 큰 것이었는지 정확히 알 수 있게 됐다.
지난 일요일(12월 8일) 캐나다 브리티시 컬럼비아 밴쿠버에서 열린 149번째 겸 마지막 공연을 더해, 스위프트의 투어는 총 20억 7761만 8725달러(약 2조 9764억원)의 티켓 판매 수익을 기록했다. 20억 달러를 넘었다는 것은 다른 어떤 투어와도 비교될 수 없다는 의미다. 국제 콘서트 업계에서 새로운 기준을 세운 것이다.
매출 관련 수치는 스위프트의 제작사인 테일러 스위프트 투어링이 뉴욕타임스에 처음으로 확인해 준 것이다. 투어의 재정적 세부 사항은 티켓 판매가 시작된 2년 전부터 음악 업계에서 꾸준한 추측의 대상이었고, 스위프트는 처음으로 공개를 승인했다.
공식적으로 발표된 결과는 그동안 언론과 업계가 몇 달 간 추정해 온 수치와 큰 차이는 없다. 그럼에도 스위프트가 이룬 성취의 규모를 명확히 보여준다. 불과 몇 달 전 빌보드는 콜드플레이가 156회 열린 뮤직 오브 더 스피어 월드 투어의 티켓 판매 매출 10억 달러를 올려 업계 신기록을 세웠다고 보도했다. 그러나 이는 유사한 규모였던 스위프트 공연 수익의 절반에 그친다.
스위프트의 에라스 투어는 모든 회차가 매진됐고, 예비 티켓은 높은 가격으로 암표 시장에서 거래되거나, 종종 정가로 팬 커뮤니티 내에서 교환됐다.
스위프트의 투어링 회사에 따르면 총 1016만 8008명이 공연을 봤는데, 이는 평균 티켓 가격이 약 204달러라는 계산이다. 업계 전문지 폴스타 기준 2023년 세계 100대 투어의 평균 티켓 가격이 131달러인데, 스위프트 공연 티켓 평균 가격은 이를 크게 웃돈다.
가장 많은 관객이 모인 회차는 2024년 2월 16일 열린 호주 멜버른 공연이었다. 총 9만6006명이 참석했다. 8회 공연이 열린 런던 웸블리 스타디움은 스위프트가 가장 많은 공연을 한 장소로 여기서 총 75만 3112명이 관람했다. 이는 미국 시애틀 인구와 비슷한 규모다.
이처럼 막대한 매출은 스위프트의 회사가 공개한 투어 관련 비즈니스의 일부일 뿐이다. 가령, 공개된 매출에는 막대한 상품 판매 수익이 제외됐다. 스위프트 관련 상품은 티셔츠, 후드티, 크리스마스 장식품 등으로 구성돼 있으며 일부 지역에서는 티켓 소지 여부와 관계없이 팬들이 제품을 살 수 있도록 공연 전날부터 판매 부스를 열어야 할 정도로 인기를 끌었다.
