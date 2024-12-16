테일러 스위프트의 에라스 투어 총결산, 기록적인 20억 달러 매출  

Related Stories

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans for ticket fiasco

Tomorrow X Together, Ateez, Twice trail Taylor Swift in top 10 U.S. CD sales chart

Korean heiresses rank higher than Taylor Swift on Forbes rich list

[REVIEW] Almost as if Taylor Swift was in Seoul: Swifties flock to theaters for 'Eras'

Chiefs win second straight Super Bowl, 25-22 over 49ers in overtime