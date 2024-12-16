 BTS's V achieves over 1 billion streams on Spotify with 'Love Me Again'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's V achieves over 1 billion streams on Spotify with 'Love Me Again'

Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 13:40
V of boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

V of boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS member V's 2023 hit song "Love Me Again" surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify on Saturday, joining the global music streaming service's Billions Club, his agency said.
 
The track is from V's first solo album, "Layover," released in September of that year.
 

Related Article

 
The R&B song remained on Spotify's weekly global songs chart for 70 consecutive weeks, a first for a K-pop song, according to the agency, BigHit Music.
tags bts

More in K-pop

BTS's V achieves over 1 billion streams on Spotify with 'Love Me Again'

Seventeen close to breaking 10 million album sales this year

Onew to release fourth EP 'Connection' on Jan. 6

Korean celebrities show support to protesters

NewJeans members set up new Instagram account, buy food for rally-goers

Related Stories

American department store chain Nordstrom starts selling BTS merch

BTS sells more than a million of its Japanese compilation album

BTS members return to roles as Seoul's tourism ambassadors in new video

BTS takes home three prizes at this year's MTV Video Music Awards

Winners of 2020 Art Sponsor of the Year Awards announced

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)