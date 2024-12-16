Onew to release fourth EP 'Connection' on Jan. 6
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 08:59 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 10:16
Onew of boy band SHINee will release his fourth EP, “Connection,” on Jan. 6, his agency Griffin Entertainment said Monday.
“Connection” comes just four months after “Flow,” Onew’s first album under Griffin Entertainment, which he joined in April after departing SM Entertainment, his agency of 16 years.
Having debuted in 2008 as SHINee's leader, Onew took a yearlong break starting in June last year due to health issues before returning with “Flow.”
Details about the upcoming EP beyond the release date remain under wraps, but Griffin Entertainment confirmed that the tracklist, album preview and more will be unveiled in the coming days.
Onew will also launch a tour, titled "Connection," starting next year. The tour begins with two concerts at Yokohama Arena in Japan on Feb. 15 and 16, followed by performances at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on Feb. 21, 22 and 23, the Taipei Music Center on April 5 and the Macau Broadway Theatre on April 20.
