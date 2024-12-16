 Rosé's 'rosie' and Twice’s 'Strategy' make top 5 on Billboard albums chart
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 19:17 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 19:26
Blackpink's Rosé [NEWS1]

K-pop artists Rosé of Blackpink and Twice have both secured spots in the top five of Billboard’s main albums chart, according to Billboard on Monday.  
 
Billboard released a report on Monday on its upcoming weekly charts and officially unveils its weekly chart updates on Tuesday. 
 

Rosé’s first full-length solo album “rosie” debuted in the No. 3 spot, while Twice’s 14th EP “Strategy” ranked fourth on the Billboard 200 chart. 
 
The Billboard 200 chart is ranked by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
 
“rosie” earned 102,000 album units, while “Strategy” earned 81,000 in the week ending Dec. 12.
 
Rosé recently teased Blackpink's plans for the new year during an interview on JTBC’s "Newsroom," hinting at “a new album and a tour." The four members are currently working with YG Entertainment for their group promotions while pursuing solo activities separately at other labels. 
 
Girl group Twice [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

"Strategy" is Twice's latest EP released 10 months after achieving significant success on the global stage with its previous EP, "With YOU-th." The title track features U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion, marking the second collaboration between the two acts since Twice was featured on the remix version of the rapper's "Mamushi," a hip-hop track released on Oct. 25.
 
 
 
 

BY HAHN JANE [[email protected]]
