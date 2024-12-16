Seventeen close to breaking 10 million album sales this year
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 12:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Seventeen is on the verge of selling 10 million album units this year, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Monday.
According to data by Circle Chart, the boy band cumulatively sold 9.76 million albums from January to November this year. The agency said in a press release that it “anticipates” the album sales for December will help the group hit the 10-million-album milestone.
The band sold over 10 million albums in 2023.
Seventeen has also been selling out concerts throughout the year, for its “Follow” tour, “Seventeen in Carat Land” concerts and “Right Here” world tour.
Other notable feats for the band include that it was the first K-pop act to hold a solo concert at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Macau and that it won accolades at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.
In June, Seventeen was named Unesco’s first goodwill ambassador for youth.
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Seventeen’s debut. The band will perform in Asian cities for its “Right Here” world tour in January and appear at the Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico in April.
