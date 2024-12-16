YouTuber Sojang appeals 30 million won court ruling in Kang Daniel defamation case
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:50
- KIM JI-YE
YouTuber Sojang, known for her malicious videos about K-pop stars, appealed a court ruling demanding she pay 30 million won ($20,900) in compensation to singer Kang Daniel, according to local reports.
The appeal was submitted on Dec. 12 by the YouTuber, a 35-year-old known by her surname Park, to the Seoul Central District Court, according to media outlet Newsis on Monday. The court decision was made on Nov. 27.
Before Sojang's appeal submission, Kang was reported to have submitted an appeal against Sojang on Dec. 11, citing the sentence as too “light” compared to the damage the YouTuber caused.
The singer previously filed a separate 100-million-won lawsuit, calling it “a basic measure to protect innocent victims and prevent such incidents from happening again.”
Kang’s filing comes after the YouTuber was charged 10 million won the same month in a criminal hearing, following an indictment by the prosecutors for the defamation of singer Kang.
The fine was over three times higher than the 3 million won fine that the prosecutors initially requested.
Park had uploaded multiple videos containing false rumors about K-pop stars, especially regarding their love lives or plastic surgery. One was titled "The promiscuous private life of the Korean heartthrob idol" in 2022, which involved the singer.
The YouTuber is awaiting an appeal trial for another case after the court sided with IVE’s Jang Won-young in December last year, ordering Park to pay 100 million won in damages along with an interest payment.
In March, V and Jungkook of boy band BTS filed a civil lawsuit against the Youtuber.
