Acting President Han faces tougher diplomatic challenges compared to 2016 impeachment

Han Duck-soo, U.S. President Biden reaffirm 'ironclad' alliance during phone call Sunday

Despite political turmoil, Korea continues to prepare for Trump

The future of 3-way security cooperation cloudy following impeachment

Police summon prime minister and other Cabinet members for questioning

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment

Yoon silent after martial law lifted as schedule cleared, aides resign

Why is he still the president?

As new acting president, prime minister orders gov't to remain vigilant