The future of 3-way security cooperation cloudy following impeachment
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 19:08 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 19:18
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment has cast a cloud over the future of the trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan, which was bolstered by a landmark summit at Camp David in August 2023.
The trilateral cooperation, designed to counter threats from North Korea and China, faces concerns it may fizzle with the retreat of all three leaders who participated in the Camp David summit — President Yoon, President Joe Biden and then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — from the diplomatic forefront.
During the Camp David summit, the three leaders adopted three documents: the "Camp David Principals," with guidelines for trilateral cooperation; the "Spirit of Camp David," which contains their vision and implementation plans; and the "Commitment to Consult" during crises. These agreements were hailed as inaugurating "a new era of trilateral partnership," covering areas such as North Korea’s denuclearization, real-time sharing of missile warning information, AI and cybersecurity collaboration, maritime drills, and ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait.
"The trilateral ties among Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States will make the world safer and the three countries stronger," Biden said following the Camp David summit.
However, significant political shifts in 2024 have destabilized the momentum gained at Camp David.
In July, U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew from the Democratic Party’s presidential race, citing concerns over his age. In the U.S. presidential election last month, Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who had pledged to continue Biden’s foreign policy.
In August, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he would not seek re-election as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party due to low approval ratings.
Yoon is suspended from office and the Constitutional Court began preliminary deliberations on Monday as to whether to reinstate him or remove him — creating additional uncertainty on the implementation of trilateral agreements.
Several key security-related initiatives promised at Camp David are already facing setbacks.
The U.S. State Department postponed the South Korea-U.S.-Japan Trilateral Conference on Women's Economic Empowerment, a 1.5-track dialogue that was initially scheduled for Dec. 12, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”
Washington indefinitely postponed the fourth South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group meeting as well as a scheduled tabletop exercise. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin canceled his planned visit to South Korea, instead visiting Japan only. A potential summit between Yoon and current Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba scheduled for January is now uncertain, with Ishiba reportedly pivoting to visit Indonesia instead.
Plans to establish a trilateral cooperation secretariat in Seoul have become uncertain. Although the initiative was agreed upon during a meeting in Peru last November, domestic political instability in South Korea has delayed procedural progress.
Attention has now turned to Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, a front-runner to run in the next presidential election if Yoon is ousted.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Lee is expected to "bring a different flavor to South Korea’s foreign policy" as he would "seek engagement with North Korea, more independence from the U.S., balance with China and a tougher line with Japan." The report still highlighted Lee’s ongoing trials such as allegations of election-law violations and perjury, which would bar him from running for office up to 10 years if convicted.
The Financial Times, in a report published on Dec. 11, echoed these concerns, stating that Lee is likely to "pursue a more conciliatory line with North Korea and Russia," potentially weakening trilateral cooperation, cited by experts warning of setbacks in the South Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance.
The DP's first impeachment motion, submitted to the National Assembly on Dec. 5, criticized Yoon’s "bizarre Japan-centered foreign policy" antagonizing North Korea, China and Russia. While this motion was rejected due to insufficient votes, the second motion, passed on Saturday, excluded foreign policy-related charges.
Despite the political uncertainty, the Korean government has pledged to maintain its current foreign policy.
Acting President Han Duck-soo held a 16-minute phone call with Biden on Sunday, saying that the government "reaffirmed" the U.S.' "ironclad" commitment to the South Korean people.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also said Sunday that the government will "actively work" to "maintain the momentum of trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo." Cho added that he will coordinate with the U.S. for a trip himself, while also considering sending a special envoy to the U.S. before Trump comes into office.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)