Busan launches RISE alliance with 31 partners to boost regional innovation
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 17:08 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:14
Busan officially launched the RISE alliance on Monday, bringing together 31 universities and organizations to strengthen the city’s regional growth capacity.
The city held a launching ceremony where 31 local governments, universities and companies signed the partnership. Among them were 22 Busan-based universities such as Pusan National University, Dong-eui University and Busan Institute of Science and Technology and organizations like the Busan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Busan Enterprises Federation and Busan Regional SMEs and Startups Office.
RISE, or Regional Innovation System & Education program, encourages collaboration between local governments and universities to drive regional innovation. Under the program, local governments can allocate a portion of the Ministry of Education’s university budget for their projects. RISE is currently being piloted in seven regions, including Busan, Daegu and North Chungcheong, with plans to expand nationwide next year.
Through the RISE alliance, Busan aims to develop local industries, modernize universities and encourage long-term residency in the city.
The RISE committee will classify universities into three categories — research-focused, academics-focused or job training-focused. Each category will focus on specific projects such as research and development (R&D), technology development or entrepreneurship support.
An Open University-Industry Collaboration model will also be introduced, forming clusters of universities and companies to work on industry-academia projects.
As part of the RISE pilot, several initiatives are already in place to support the city's goals. One example is the Busan Hangul Institution, which opened on Dec. 12 at the Busan Global City Foundation building in Yeonje District. The Ministry of Education has encouraged local governments trialing RISE to establish Korean language centers to help international students learn Korean and integrate more easily into local communities.
Starting next year, the institution will offer Korean language classes, mentoring programs, cultural exchange activities and assistance with thesis and resume writing for international students.
“Through the Busan RISE model, universities, local industries and public organizations must work together to create a sustainable university-industry-government partnership,” said Park Heong-joon, mayor of Busan.
“All parties must contribute to innovation, helping Busan become Korea’s leading model for regional innovation and a global hub city. We will do our best to ensure universities and the local region collaborate effectively, producing tangible results and encouraging the younger generation to settle and work in the area,” he added.
