Acting President Han faces first test with DP over potential veto
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:42
- MICHAEL LEE
Acting President Han Duck-soo will face his first power struggle with the liberal Democratic Party (DP) only four days after he assumed the reins of government over the possibility he could veto bills passed by the DP-controlled National Assembly.
The Cabinet is due to consider six bills, including amendments to the Grain Management Act and National Assembly Act, at its regular meeting on Tuesday, four days before the deadline for the government to deliver its assent or rejection regarding the legislation.
According to a high-ranking government official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, Han is likely to exercise his veto power given that the government has previously opposed the bills in question.
“The government would open itself to criticism that it changed its tune in accordance with the political situation if it shifts its position now,” the official said referencing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on Saturday.
In addition to People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, both the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy and Finance advised Yoon to reject the bills before his suspension from office.
The Yoon administration and the PPP opposed the DP-backed amendment to the Grain Management Act, which would oblige the government to buy unsold rice, as a fiscally untenable form of economic populism.
A press release from Han’s office on Monday said the acting president had received reports in the morning from Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, and Shin Jung-beom, the 3rd presidential secretary for economic and financial affairs, but did not mention the bills.
If the Cabinet fails to adopt a stance on the legislation at its regular meeting on Tuesday, it must convene again sometime before Saturday to issue its opinion.
DP leader Lee Jae-myung said Sunday his party would not pursue Han’s impeachment for the time being, saying “too many impeachments could lead to confusion in state affairs.”
Lee also said he had asked Han to act as a “neutral” government caretaker in Yoon’s absence, adding that Han’s potential use of the presidential veto could imperil this standing.
However, a high-ranking government official who spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo said the DP was making “contradictory” demands upon Han by requesting that he exercise some presidential powers while refraining from using others.
The DP has asked the acting president to approve the National Assembly’s nominee to fill one of three empty seats on the nine-member Constitutional Court that will oversee Yoon’s impeachment trial.
At least seven justices must be present under normal circumstances to allow an impeachment trial to proceed, though the court has temporarily approved an injunction that allows it to operate with just six members.
Han is likely to come under even greater pressure when the time comes for him to issue a decision on more polarizing legislation, such as the bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate first lady Kim Keon Hee that was passed on Thursday.
DP officials have argued that Han should not exercise the presidential veto on political grounds.
In an interview with MBC Radio on Monday, DP deputy floor leader Park Sung-joon questioned whether “a mere acting president who has not been elected by the people should be able to veto” legislation passed by the National Assembly.
At a meeting of the DP’s Supreme Council on Monday, Rep. Kim Min-seok claimed the acting president “has no authority to actively reject bills,” while Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui argued that Han would be seen as “violating the Constitution if he abuses the veto power.”
However, one previous acting president from the liberal bloc rejected bills passed by the National Assembly.
After President Roh Moo-hyun was impeached in 2004, his prime minister and deputy Goh Kun vetoed an amendment to the Amnesty Act as well as a bill to provide compensation to families of civilians massacred by the South Korean Army in Geochang, South Gyeongsang, in 1951.
Goh opposed the latter bill on the grounds that it could violate the Constitution and overly burden state finances.
Some DP members have implied they could seek Han’s removal from office if he tries to veto bills like his predecessor.
In an interview with CBS Radio on Monday, DP Rep. Kim Byung-joo said Han “should justly be impeached” for attending the Cabinet meeting where Yoon announced his plan to declare martial law.
“Han would do well to remember this and choose wisely,” Kim warned.
