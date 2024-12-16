 Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak issued arrest warrant for role in martial law fiasco
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 16:56 Updated: 16 Dec. 2024, 16:57
Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun speaks in a parliamentary defense committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 10. [YONHAP]

A military court issued an arrest warrant against Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun on Monday on charges of conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol and others to commit an insurrection.
 
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters announced that the military court had issued an arrest warrant for Kwak on charges including engaging in significant duties related to rebellion.
 

Kwak is accused of conspiring with Yoon, former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun and Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, to incite a riot aimed at undermining the constitutional order.
 
Previously, Kwak said that Yoon ordered him to "drag out" lawmakers from the parliament chamber after "busting down the doors" on the night of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 
Kwak deployed over 1,000 troops under the Martial Law Command, including the 707th Special Mission Group, to locations such as the National Assembly, the liberal Democratic Party headquarters and the National Election Commission on the same day. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
