‘I'm to blame, I'm sorry’: PPP leader resigns following Yoon’s impeachment
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 11:02
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon resigned on Monday, stating that it was impossible for him to fulfill his duties due to the collapse of the party’s supreme council.
Han’s resignation follows the announcement from all five supreme council members who expressed their intent to step down after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by parliament on Saturday.
In a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Monday, Han expressed regret for all Koreans who have suffered from the emergency martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
“Although I sought alternatives to impeachment, I was unable to find any other resolutions,” Han said. “I'm to blame, and I'm sorry.”
Han has faced criticism from his party’s pro-Yoon faction, which demanded his resignation or accountability for advocating for Yoon's impeachment.
Han said that he would not betray the Korean people and argued that the illegal martial law imposed by the PPP-aligned president did not justify the unilateral actions of the rival Democratic Party. He concluded his press conference by wishing for the well-being of the nation.
The press conference, originally scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., was canceled at the last minute and rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
