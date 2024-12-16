 ‘I'm to blame, I'm sorry’: PPP leader resigns following Yoon’s impeachment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

‘I'm to blame, I'm sorry’: PPP leader resigns following Yoon’s impeachment

Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 11:02
People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon speaks during his press conference held in western Seoul on Monday. [NEWS1]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon speaks during his press conference held in western Seoul on Monday. [NEWS1]

 
Conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon resigned on Monday, stating that it was impossible for him to fulfill his duties due to the collapse of the party’s supreme council.
 
Han’s resignation follows the announcement from all five supreme council members who expressed their intent to step down after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by parliament on Saturday.
 
In a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Monday, Han expressed regret for all Koreans who have suffered from the emergency martial law declaration on Dec. 3.  
 
“Although I sought alternatives to impeachment, I was unable to find any other resolutions,” Han said. “I'm to blame, and I'm sorry.”
 
Han has faced criticism from his party’s pro-Yoon faction, which demanded his resignation or accountability for advocating for Yoon's impeachment.  
 
Han said that he would not betray the Korean people and argued that the illegal martial law imposed by the PPP-aligned president did not justify the unilateral actions of the rival Democratic Party. He concluded his press conference by wishing for the well-being of the nation.
 
The press conference, originally scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., was canceled at the last minute and rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea PPP Han Dong-hoon conservative martial law

More in Politics

‘I'm to blame, I'm sorry’: PPP leader resigns following Yoon’s impeachment

Han Duck-soo meets with Assembly speaker, calls Biden on first day as acting president

Prosecutors file warrant for former martial law commander

President Yoon snubs prosecutors, fails to appear for questioning over martial law decree

PPP leadership on verge of collapse as impeachment exposes internal rifts

Related Stories

For the moment

Yoon's resignation is 'inevitable': Chief of president's party responds to address

Head of President Yoon’s own party calls for ‘immediate suspension of duty’

'Martial law is wrong': Han Dong-hoon pledges to stop Yoon Suk Yeol

PPP leader says he supports Yoon's impeachment, urges party to vote

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)