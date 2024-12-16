President Yoon repeatedly disregards investigation summons
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 18:14
President Yoon Suk Yeol is repeatedly ignoring summons of investigative bodies regarding his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
Yoon is being summoned for questioning as a suspect on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.
Four members of the joint investigation headquarters were dispatched to the presidential office on Monday and attempted to notify Yoon to appear at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) in the Government Complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
An official from the headquarters told the press that the investigative body would attempt to notify Yoon again by visiting the president's official residence. The official also said that a notification had been sent to Yoon's residence via express mail.
A CIO official told reporters that the investigative body had not yet discussed the delivery of the subpoena with the office of the Secretary to the President for Administrative Affairs.
When asked about the possibility of forced apprehension, such as an emergency arrest, if the subpoena delivery fails, the official responded, "We have not yet reviewed such measures."
The move by the headquarters appears to be an attempt to secure Yoon's custody through an arrest warrant should he fail to comply with the summons without valid justification.
The headquarters, formed on Wednesday to "minimize confusion and inefficiency caused by overlapping investigations," consists of the CIO, the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency and the Ministry of National Defense.
The summons request, issued in the name of a CIO prosecutor, reportedly cites charges of leading an insurrection and abusing authority to obstruct others from exercising their rights.
"Today, we will deliver a summons request for President Yoon Suk Yeol to the presidential office," said the headquarters.
Under current regulations, the CIO prosecutor cannot directly request arrest or detention warrants from the court but must do so through the prosecution. The decision to pursue the warrant through the CIO instead of the prosecution appears to be motivated by concerns that the prosecution might reject such a request due to ongoing competition over the custody of Yoon.
The CIO had previously requested the prosecution and police transfer the martial law case to address concerns about overlapping investigations. It has since coordinated with the police on the scope of the transferred case.
"The NOI has accepted the CIO’s request for a prompt and efficient investigation," said the CIO. "We will continue to conduct joint investigations, receiving relevant material from the NOI."
Speculation is mounting that Yoon faces imminent questioning, as both the prosecution and the CIO have now issued a summons.
The prosecution’s Special Investigation Headquarters previously summoned Yoon to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but he did not comply.
The president’s refusal to submit to questioning on Sunday came as multiple sources told the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that such lack of cooperation is likely to put him under even greater scrutiny from investigative agencies. The prosecution issued a second summons notice on Monday.
As the prosecution's investigation gains momentum, Yoon is also expediting the formation of a defense team.
The lead counsel is expected to be Kim Hong-il, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission and former chief prosecutor of the Busan High Prosecutors' Office.
It has also been confirmed that Yun Gap-geun, former chief prosecutor of the Daegu High Prosecutors' Office and former deputy chief prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, has joined the team.
"We are still in the process of organizing our internal position," said Yoon's legal defense team. "We will announce our position as soon as it is finalized."
A military court issued an arrest warrant against Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun on Monday on charges of conspiring with Yoon and others to commit an insurrection.
The prosecution’s special investigation headquarters announced that the military court had issued an arrest warrant for Kwak on charges including engaging in significant duties related to rebellion.
Kwak is accused of conspiring with Yoon, former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun and Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, to incite a riot aimed at undermining the constitutional order.
Previously, Kwak said that Yoon ordered him to "drag out" lawmakers from the parliament chamber after "busting down the doors" on the night of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
According to the Defense Ministry on Monday, Kwak deployed around 1,500 troops under the Martial Law Command, including the 707th Special Mission Group, to locations such as the National Assembly, the liberal Democratic Party headquarters and the National Election Commission on the same day.
