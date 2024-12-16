President Yoon to be summoned for questioning in martial law investigation
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 11:55
The joint investigation headquarters, responsible for investigating the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, announced Monday that it would summon President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning as a suspect on charges of insurrection and abuse of power later this week.
Four members of the joint headquarters were dispatched to the presidential office on Monday and attempted to notify Yoon to appear at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) in the Government Complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
An official from the headquarters told the press that the investigative body would attempt to notify Yoon again by visiting the president's official residence. The official also said that the notification had been sent to Yoon's residence via express mail.
This move appears to be an attempt to secure Yoon's custody through an arrest warrant should he fail to comply with the summons without valid justification.
The headquarters, formed on Wednesday to "minimize confusion and inefficiency caused by overlapping investigations," consists of the CIO, the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency and the Ministry of National Defense.
The summons request, issued in the name of a CIO prosecutor, reportedly cites charges of leading an insurrection and abusing authority to obstruct others from exercising their rights.
"Today, we will deliver a summons request for President Yoon Suk Yeol to the presidential office," said the headquarters.
Under current regulations, the CIO prosecutor cannot directly request arrest or detention warrants from the court but must do so through the prosecution. The decision to pursue the warrant through the CIO instead of the prosecution appears to be motivated by concerns that the prosecution might reject such a request due to ongoing competition over the custody of Yoon.
The CIO had previously requested the prosecution and police transfer the martial law case to address concerns about overlapping investigations. It has since coordinated with the police on the scope of the transferred case.
"The NOI has accepted the CIO’s request for a prompt and efficient investigation," said the CIO. "We will continue to conduct joint investigations, receiving relevant materials from the NOI."
Speculation is mounting that an investigation into Yoon is imminent, as both the prosecution and the CIO have now issued summons requests.
The prosecution’s Special Investigation Headquarters previously summoned Yoon to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but he did not comply.
It is believed that Yoon cited the incomplete appointment of his legal defense team as the reason for his nonappearance. The prosecution has indicated that it plans to issue a second summons notice on Monday.
