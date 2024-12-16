Mercury drops across Korea with snow expected on the west coast
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 11:39
Rain and snow are expected across the country Monday as sub-zero temperatures grip the nation.
Rain or snow is anticipated to begin late Monday afternoon in Incheon and on the west coasts of Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong. By evening, precipitation will expand inland to Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Monday.
Snowfall is expected to reach 1 to 5 centimeters across most of the country, including Seoul, while rainfall is forecast to remain under 5 millimeters nationwide until Tuesday morning.
Snow and rain are expected to subside by Tuesday morning in most regions. However, areas along the west coast of South Chungcheong, parts of Jeolla and Jeju Island may continue to experience rain or snow through Wednesday.
The KMA has warned of icy road conditions and urged caution to ensure road safety.
The cold snap will continue throughout the week, with temperatures remaining low. On Monday, morning lows are forecast to stay below freezing across much of the country, including minus 4 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 9 degrees Celsius in Paju, and minus 10 degrees Celsius in Cheorwon, Gangwon. Daytime highs are forecast to range between 3 to 11 degrees Celsius.
Tuesday's daytime highs are expected to range between 1 to 10 degrees, but a significant temperature drop is forecast on Wednesday, as cold air from Mongolia moves southward.
On Wednesday, the lowest temperatures in Seoul is expected to reach minus 6 degrees Celsius, with a perceived temperature making it feel like minus nine Celsius. In Goyang, Gyeonggi, the lowest temperature will fall to minus 10 degrees Celsius, with a perceived low of minus 14 degrees Celsius. Northern Gyeonggi will also see lows of minus 11 degrees Celsius.
Daytime highs for Wednesday are expected to range between minus 1 to 7 degrees Celsius, 2 to 3 degrees colder than earlier in the week.
"The cold and dry air from Mongolia will cause temperatures to drop sharply,” said KMA a official, “the temperature will plummet periodically before gradually easing.”
