Today's fortune: Dec. 16, 2024

Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 (Nov. 16 on the lunar year)
Rat
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: north
1936: A day with nothing to waste.
1948: Follow your heart; it’s the right time.
1960: Collect and preserve even a little.
1972: Show leadership with charisma.
1984: Teamwork boosts effectiveness.
1996: Success comes from unity and cooperation.
Ox
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: north
1937: A day to feel warmth and comfort in life.
1949: Everything may seem appealing.
1961: Both giving and receiving affection.
1973: News or outcomes you’ve been waiting for may arrive.
1985: Respect your partner’s words for harmony.
1997: Balance love and work successfully.
Tiger
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1938: Prioritize yourself over others.
1950: Seek solutions nearby rather than far away.
1962: Choose and trust those close to you.
1974: Build a space for unity and collaboration.
1986: Create a win-win situation for everyone.
1998: Relationships with others may improve.
Rabbit
Wealth: excessive
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
1939: Let go of desires and take care of your body.
1951: Avoid worrying about the world’s affairs.
1963: Do not dwell on the past.
1975: Stay within your capabilities.
1987: Avoid standing out or seeking attention.
1999: Be careful to prevent injuries.
Dragon
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1940: Each day is the best day.
1952: A delightful and exciting day awaits.
1964: Dreams may come true.
1976: Your life could be filled with happiness.
1988: Luck may be on your side.
2000: You may work on something you love and excel at.
Snake
Wealth: excessive
Health: average
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: north
1941: Stay indoors if possible.
1953: Avoid crowded places.
1965: Refrain from exaggeration or showing off.
1977: Taking it slow is better.
1989: Stay quiet and avoid taking the lead.
2001: Spend time focusing on yourself.
Horse
Wealth: excessive
Health: cautious
Love: social
Lucky direction: north
1942: You may feel conflicted and curious simultaneously.
1954: A feeling of disappointment may arise.
1966: Differences in perspectives could occur.
1978: Tedious tasks may come your way.
1990: Avoid standing out.
2002: Results may not meet your expectations.
Sheep
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1943: You may receive news you’ve been waiting for.
1955: Every path leads to success today.
1967: Confidence and vision may increase.
1979: A day to shine and achieve progress.
1991: Luck and good fortune may favor you.
2003: Expect compliments and praise.
Monkey
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1944: One way or another, it’s all the same.
1956: Acts of kindness bring rewards in return.
1968: Teach or help others generously.
1980: Focus on the bigger picture, not small details.
1992: Higher perspectives yield better outcomes.
2004: You may feel troubled about future decisions.
Rooster
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1945: Get along well with those around you.
1957: Using money wisely is as important as saving.
1969: Observe and remain flexible in decisions.
1981: Assess the situation carefully before acting.
1993: Be confident, but stay humble.
2005: Strengthen friendships today.
Dog
Wealth: steady
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1946: Simple things may bring unexpected joy.
1958: You may enjoy treats, but don't overeat.
1970: Doing something is better than doing nothing.
1982: New hope and enthusiasm may arise.
1994: A day of progress, not regression.
2006: Trust and follow your parents’ advice.
Pig
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: More responsibilities lead to less peace.
1947: Give generously without expecting recognition.
1959: Stay neutral in opposing views.
1971: Gentleness can overcome toughness.
1983: Stand out less and stay composed.
2007: Avoid envy, it’s a losing game.
