Today's fortune: Dec. 16, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: north1936: A day with nothing to waste.1948: Follow your heart; it’s the right time.1960: Collect and preserve even a little.1972: Show leadership with charisma.1984: Teamwork boosts effectiveness.1996: Success comes from unity and cooperation.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: romanticLucky direction: north1937: A day to feel warmth and comfort in life.1949: Everything may seem appealing.1961: Both giving and receiving affection.1973: News or outcomes you’ve been waiting for may arrive.1985: Respect your partner’s words for harmony.1997: Balance love and work successfully.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1938: Prioritize yourself over others.1950: Seek solutions nearby rather than far away.1962: Choose and trust those close to you.1974: Build a space for unity and collaboration.1986: Create a win-win situation for everyone.1998: Relationships with others may improve.Wealth: excessiveHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1939: Let go of desires and take care of your body.1951: Avoid worrying about the world’s affairs.1963: Do not dwell on the past.1975: Stay within your capabilities.1987: Avoid standing out or seeking attention.1999: Be careful to prevent injuries.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1940: Each day is the best day.1952: A delightful and exciting day awaits.1964: Dreams may come true.1976: Your life could be filled with happiness.1988: Luck may be on your side.2000: You may work on something you love and excel at.Wealth: excessiveHealth: averageLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1941: Stay indoors if possible.1953: Avoid crowded places.1965: Refrain from exaggeration or showing off.1977: Taking it slow is better.1989: Stay quiet and avoid taking the lead.2001: Spend time focusing on yourself.Wealth: excessiveHealth: cautiousLove: socialLucky direction: north1942: You may feel conflicted and curious simultaneously.1954: A feeling of disappointment may arise.1966: Differences in perspectives could occur.1978: Tedious tasks may come your way.1990: Avoid standing out.2002: Results may not meet your expectations.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1943: You may receive news you’ve been waiting for.1955: Every path leads to success today.1967: Confidence and vision may increase.1979: A day to shine and achieve progress.1991: Luck and good fortune may favor you.2003: Expect compliments and praise.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: One way or another, it’s all the same.1956: Acts of kindness bring rewards in return.1968: Teach or help others generously.1980: Focus on the bigger picture, not small details.1992: Higher perspectives yield better outcomes.2004: You may feel troubled about future decisions.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1945: Get along well with those around you.1957: Using money wisely is as important as saving.1969: Observe and remain flexible in decisions.1981: Assess the situation carefully before acting.1993: Be confident, but stay humble.2005: Strengthen friendships today.Wealth: steadyHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1946: Simple things may bring unexpected joy.1958: You may enjoy treats, but don't overeat.1970: Doing something is better than doing nothing.1982: New hope and enthusiasm may arise.1994: A day of progress, not regression.2006: Trust and follow your parents’ advice.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: More responsibilities lead to less peace.1947: Give generously without expecting recognition.1959: Stay neutral in opposing views.1971: Gentleness can overcome toughness.1983: Stand out less and stay composed.2007: Avoid envy, it’s a losing game.