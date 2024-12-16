Kia Tigers sign former MLB pitcher Adam Oller on one year deal worth up to $1 million

The 2024 Korean Series champions Kia Tigers announced their signing of former major league pitcher Adam Oller on Monday.The Tigers said Oller signed a one-year deal worth up to $1 million — the maximum amount for all first-year foreign players in the KBO — with $600,000 in guaranteed salary, $200,000 in signing bonus and up to $200,000 in incentives.Oller, 30, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 20th round of the 2016 draft, but made his big league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2022.After another year with the A's and getting bounced around other organizations, Oller signed with the Miami Marlins as a free agent in July this year. He went 2-4 with a 5.31 ERA in eight starts for them.Oller also spent time in Triple-A for the Marlins and the Cleveland Guardians, pitching to a 4-1 record and a 5.30 ERA in 18 outings, including nine starts. He had 57 strikeouts and 25 walks in 52 2/3 innings.The Tigers said they liked Oller's ability to strikeout batters using his fastballs and big breaking balls.In 2024, Oller mixed in five types of pitches, according to Baseball Savant: Four-seam fastball, curveball, changeup, slider and slurve, a combination of curve and slider.Oller will join the returning ace and the reigning KBO ERA champion, James Naile, at the top of the Tigers' rotation. Oller is replacing Eric Lauer, who pitched in the second half of 2024 and recently signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.The Tigers are two-thirds of their way into completing their foreign player signings for 2025. Teams are allowed to sign up to three players from overseas, with a maximum two pitchers.U.S. media reports claimed over the weekend that former Chicago Cubs outfielder Patrick Wisdom was joining the Tigers, but the KBO club said the deal was still pending physical.Yonhap