 Samsung Lions re-sign Ryu Ji-hyuk on four-year deal
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 15:49
Samsung Lions infielder Ryu Ji-hyuk, right, poses with his general manager Lee Jong-yeol after re-signing with the club on Monday. [YONHAP]

The Samsung Lions announced Monday they have re-signed their own free agent Ryu Ji-hyuk to a four-year contract.
  

The KBO club said Ryu can make up to 2.6 billion won ($1.8 million), with a total salary of 1.7 billion won, a signing bonus of 300 million won and up to 600 million won in incentives.
  
The 29-year-old joined the Lions in a trade from the Kia Tigers in 2023. This year, he played 100 games, batting .258 with three homers, 36 RBIs and 11 steals while splitting time at second base and third base.
  
The Lions, runners-up to the Kia Tigers in this year's Korean Series, said Ryu can handle all four infield positions and his versatility will continue to help the club moving forward.
  
"I am happy to continue my career with the Samsung Lions," Ryu said. "I will never forget losing in the Korean Series this year. I'd love to win a title with this club."
  
Ryu's signing leaves six out of 20 free agents left unsigned this offseason.
 
 

Yonhap
