황인범 위해 태극기를 흔들며 노래하는 페예노르트 팬
Published: 16 Dec. 2024, 10:22
Feyenoord fans show support for Hwang In-beom with Korean flag and song
황인범 위해 태극기를 흔들며 노래하는 페예노르트 팬
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2024
Feyenoord fans have shown their support for midfielder Hwang In-beom by waving a Korean flag, a rare sight in European leagues.
wave: 흔들다
sight: 풍경, 광경
페예노르트 팬들이 태극기를 흔들며 미드필더 황인범을 응원했다. 이는 유럽 리그에서 보기 드문 광경이다.
In a video shared on Monday on the X account of Joel Kim, who uploads Korean football content, Hwang encountered a group of Feyenoord fans after Saturday’s match against RKC Waalwijk and gave his jersey to a fan holding a Korean flag.
encounter: 마주하다, 만나다
jersey: 유니폼
한국 축구 콘텐트를 올리는 조엘 킴의 X 계정에 월요일(12월 9일) 공유된 동영상 속 황인범은 지난 토요일 (12월 7일) RKC 발베이크와의 경기 뒤 페예노르트 팬 무리를 만났고 태극기를 들고 있던 팬에게 자신의 유니폼을 건넸다.
While Korean fans with their national flag are common at stadiums where Korean players compete, it was European fans at Feyenoord waving the flag to show support — a less common practice.
practice: 관습, 일
한국 선수가 뛰는 경기장에서 한국 팬들이 국기를 들고 있는 것은 흔한 일이지만, 페예노르트에서는 유럽 팬들이 지지를 보여주기 위해 국기를 흔들었다. 이는 유럽에선 흔치 않은 일이다.
Countryman Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has received support from Korean fans waving the flag at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there has been no evidence suggesting that English fans have done so before. The same goes for Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich.
countryman: 동포, 같은 나라 사람
같은 한국 선수인 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민이 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 태극기를 흔드는 한국 팬들에게 응원을 받은 적은 있다. 하지만 영국 팬들이 이렇게 했다는 소식은 아직 없다. 울버햄튼 원더러스의 황희찬, 바이에른 뮌헨 김민재의 경우도 마찬가지다.
Feyenoord fans also have a song dedicated to Hwang, which they chanted again on Saturday. According to Dutch platform FC Update, using Google Translate, the lyrics are: “Hwang In-beom is our Korean; No one can defeat him anymore; And even Kim Jong-un; Cannot do anything about it; Hwang will make Feyenoord champion.”
dedicated: 특정인에게 헌정된
chant: 외치다, 부르다
페예노르트 팬들은 또 황인범을 위해 만든 헌정곡이 있으며 토요일에도 이를 다시 불렀다. 구글 번역기로 번역한 네덜란드 포털의 FC 업데이트에 따르면 가사는 다음과 같다. “황인범은 우리의 한국인/ 그 누구도 그를 더 이상 이길 수 없지/ 심지어 김정은도 그를 이길 수 없고/아무도 아무것도 할 수 없어/ 황인범은 페예노르트를 챔피언으로 만들거야.”
Since joining the squad in September, the Korean midfielder has been a regular starter, with two goals and two assists in 16 appearances so far.
regular starter: 정기적으로 선발 출전하는 선수
올해 9월 페예노르트에 입단한 뒤 황인범은 정기적으로 경기에 선발 출전하고 있으며 지금까지 16경기에서 2골 2도움을 올렸다.
Hwang played the full 90 minutes in all five Champions League fixtures for Feyenoord, showcasing a strong performance during a 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Nov. 26. While he didn’t score or assist in that match, he continued his successful run against the Premier League champions, whom he scored his first Champions League goal against as a Red Star Belgrade player last season.
fixture: 경기
showcase: 실력을 발휘하다, 뽐내다
황인범은 페예노르트의 지난 5번의 챔피언스리그 경기에서 90분 풀타임을 소화했다. 11월 26일 맨체스터 시티와의 3-3 무승부로 끝난 경기에서 강렬한 경기력을 뽐냈다. 이 경기에서 골을 넣거나 도움을 기록하진 않았지만, 프리미어리그 챔피언들을 상대로 성공적인 경기를 펼쳤다. 황인범이 지난 시즌 츠르베나 즈베즈다 선수로 뛸 때 이들을 상대로 자신의 챔피언스리그 첫 골을 넣었다.
A versatile player who can play as an attacking or central midfielder, Hwang provides accurate passes and diligent movements, allowing him to execute offensive duties effectively for both Feyenoord and the Korean national team.
versatile: 다재다능한
diligent: 성실한, 부지런한
execute: 실행하다, 해내다
황인범은 다재다능한 선수로 공격형 미드필더, 중앙 미드필더로 뛸 수 있고 정확한 패스와 부지런한 움직임을 보이며 페예노르트와 한국 국가대표팀에서 공격 임무를 효과적으로 수행하고 있다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
