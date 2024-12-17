Industry minister pledges 'unwavering' trade policies amid impeachment aftermath

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun hosted a meeting with government and business officials Tuesday, pledging the "unwavering" implementation of trade and industrial policies in the wake of the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.Ahn's pledge comes after the National Assembly voted 204-85 to impeach the president on Saturday, suspending Yoon from his duties until the Constitutional Court offers its final verdict."As the last bastion for businesses, the ministry will maintain its industrial and trade policies in an unwavering manner, addressing uncertainties by working with the private sector as a single team," Ahn told the meeting.The industry minister noted the government will also seek to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington ahead of the launch of a new U.S. administration next month.During the meeting, businesses highlighted the importance of establishing a real-time communication channel between the government and the private sector to exchange information and coordinate responses.The ministry added Korea will closely monitor fluctuations in the foreign exchange market to ensure a stable supply of energy sources while enhancing financial support for exporters.The government will also work to lift regulations to attract more foreign investment amid such uncertainties, it added.Yonhapyonhap