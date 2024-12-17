 Bitcoin hits new record high
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Bitcoin hits new record high

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:49
 
Bitcoin prices are displayed at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

Bitcoin prices are displayed at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Bitcoin prices are displayed at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 17.
 
The cryptocurrency surged to a new record high on Dec. 16, rising above $107,850. U.S. president-elect Donald Trump recently reiterated plans to create a national strategic reserve of the token, though he has not outlined specific mechanisms by which the government would accumulate such a stockpile.
 
 
tags Bitcoin Bithumb Lounge

More in Finance

Bitcoin hits new record high

Kospi slips 1.3% on reports of Trump plan to roll back EV credits

Hana Financial Group donates $10 million to major Korean charity

Kospi opens lower as investors await U.S. Fed rate decision

Pizza Hut Korea enters corporate rehabilitation

Related Stories

Bad day for Bitcoin

Stocks and coins hit new highs

Bitcoin is back

Boom

Bithumb waives trading fees on 100 coins

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)