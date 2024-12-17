Bitcoin hits new record high

Bitcoin prices are displayed at the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 17.The cryptocurrency surged to a new record high on Dec. 16, rising above $107,850. U.S. president-elect Donald Trump recently reiterated plans to create a national strategic reserve of the token, though he has not outlined specific mechanisms by which the government would accumulate such a stockpile.