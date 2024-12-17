Hana Financial Group donates $10 million to major Korean charity
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 16:24
- SHIN HA-NEE
Hana Financial Group donated 15 billion won ($10.4 million) to the Community Chest of Korea’s (CCK) annual Hope 2025 Sharing Campaign, building on a two-decade relationship with the nonprofit.
The donation brings Hana Financial Group’s total contribution to the organization since 2003 to 113.5 billion won, the firm said Tuesday. It has been named a member of CCK's 100 billion won donation club.
Fifteen Hana Financial Group subsidiaries contributed to the 15 billion won donation.
Community Chest of Korea collaborates with nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations to raise and distribute funds across sectors including education, housing and health care. Hana Financial Group's funds will go toward various support programs for socially vulnerable populations, including establishing a social safety net, providing education and job training, enhancing climate crisis awareness and promoting sports programs for disabled athletes.
“Hana Financial Group has been spreading hope to all corners of our society in need, hand in hand with the CCK, from providing support to the underprivileged to running an antigambling campaign for youth,” said Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo.
“Hana will remain committed to serving as a solid pillar for our society in the new year so that every member of our society will be able to dream of a better tomorrow.”
A donation ceremony took place on Tuesday at CCK’s headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, with Ham and CCK Chairman Kim Byong-joon in attendance.
