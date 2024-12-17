 A Beaker of 'Alchemy': Brand, artist collab on seasonal products
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:49
Samsung C&T's fashion division opened a collaboration between its brand Beaker and art director Yuni Yoshida on Dec. 17. [SAMSUNG C&T FASHION GROUP]

Samsung C&T's fashion division opened a collaboration between its brand Beaker and art director Yuni Yoshida on Dec. 17.
 
The pop-up event, located at the brand's flagship store in Hannam-dong in Yongsan District, central Seoul, has notebooks, pouches and houseware on offer, which are also available at Beaker's other stores around the capital.
 
The Japanese artist is renowned for her unique optical illusion style of art that features physical, handmade pieces replicating digital manipulation. She has been commissioned to create unique ads for such global companies as Disney and Ziploc while also garnering critical acclaim for her own exhibitions, such as "Alchemy," which came to Korea last year.
