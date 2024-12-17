BHC to open first Indonesian store in first half of next year
Chicken franchise BHC will open a shop in Jakarta under a master license agreement in the first half of 2025, marking the brand’s entry into the Indonesian market.
Though not confirmed, the store will most likely be at Lippo Mall Puri in West Jakarta, a spokesperson for Dining Brands Group, the operator behind BHC, said.
Dining Brands Group signed the master license agreement with Indonesian industry products business Nachindo on Monday, the food and beverage (F&B) company said Tuesday.
Nachindo also operates the confectionary chain Holland Bakery and the five-star hotel Golden Tulip Holland Resort. It was the group’s expertise in the F&B and hospitality business as well as its financial stability that made it a desirable candidate to partner with, according to Dining Brands Group.
“BHC chose Nachindo as its partner after highly evaluating the group’s deep understanding and outstanding strategy in the local market. Our aim is to use our competitive products and experience in global management to settle into the Indonesian market in a short period,” Dining Brands Group said.
BHC is developing a chicken menu with Korean flavors that pairs well with rice in consideration of the local dining culture of eating the combination as a meal. The franchise also plans to list BHC stores on Indonesian food delivery platforms to integrate with the Southeast Asian country’s active use of online orders and delivery.
BHC received halal certification to accommodate the country’s Muslim-majority population.
“Partnering with the Nachindo group will allow the BHC brand to smoothly find its place in the Indonesian market, and will be the cornerstone for long-term growth,” Dining Brands Group said, adding that the chain will “connect with local consumers through marketing campaigns that are linked with the K-culture craze.”
BHC operates 27 stores overseas in seven countries including Thailand and Malaysia. The franchise opened its first branch in Taiwan in November with its cheese, onion and garlic Bburinkle flavored chicken and sides as its signature menu.
