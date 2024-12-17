 Battery shares plunge on reports of Trump's plan to cut EV support
Battery shares plunge on reports of Trump's plan to cut EV support

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 10:16 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 10:32
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an address on Nov. 13 in Washington. [AP/YONHAP]

Shares of Korean battery and battery materials companies tumbled on Tuesday morning following reports that President-elect Donald Trump plans to cut incentives for EVs and impose tariffs on battery materials imports.
 
Shares of Samsung SDI are trading at 249,000 won ($174) as of 10 a.m., down 5.32 percent compared to the previous trading session. 
 

LG Energy Solution is down 3.6 percent at 383,500 won, while SK Innovation, the parent company of SK On, is trading at 119,500 won, down 1.6 percent.
 
Materials company Posco Holdings is down 2.6 percent at 263,500 won, and Posco Future M plunged 6 percent to trade at 156,300 won. EcoPro is trading at 68,600 won, a 4 percent drop.  
 
Reuters reported on Monday that Trump’s transition team has documents recommending the repeal of Biden's EV mandate and the easing of regulations on fossil fuel cars. It also recommends imposing tariffs on all battery materials globally in a bid to boost U.S. production.  
 
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea battery trump

