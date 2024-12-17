 HD Hyundai rewards acts of charity with 2nd annual Honor Awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD Hyundai rewards acts of charity with 2nd annual Honor Awards

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:48 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:52
HD Hyundai Chairman and head of HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation Kwon Oh-gap, left, poses with the winners of the second HD Hyundai Honor Awards on Tuesday [HD HYUNDAI]

HD Hyundai Chairman and head of HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation Kwon Oh-gap, left, poses with the winners of the second HD Hyundai Honor Awards on Tuesday [HD HYUNDAI]

 
HD Hyundai held its second HD Hyundai Honor Awards ceremony on Tuesday, with the Purme Foundation claiming the top honor for its charitable efforts.
 
The HD Hyundai Honor Awards, hosted by the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation, started in 2023 to recognize people and organizations that help those in isolated and socially marginalized groups to spread a positive influence across the country.
 
The second award ceremony was held at Asan Hall, located at the company’s Global R&D Center in the Bundang District of Seongnam, in Gyeonggi, with HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap and Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun attending the event.
 
The nonprofit Purme Foundation received the Grand Prize for its efforts to support rehabilitation treatment for over 600,000 children since its founding in 2005, on top of the Purme Social Farm, a smart farm operated by the organization that hires young adults with developmental disorders full time.
 
The Purme Foundation, which received 300 million won ($208,500) in prize money, will use the entire amount for its charity business.
 
The Korean Unwed Mothers Support Network was awarded the Best Organization Award, while Kim Byung-rok, who has been involved in various kinds of charity work, won the Best Individual Award.
 
Kim was also awarded the 1% Nanum Award, which was voted on by employees of HD Hyundai.
 
“We were able to advance to a better society this year thanks to the people who do charity work for people who are isolated from society,” said HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon, who also chairs the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags HD Hyundai Honor

More in Industry

Buldak Ramen manufacturer to establish first overseas factory in China

Hyundai, Kia, GM Korea, and Honda Korea recall 300,000 vehicles for faulty components

K-water bids to build Philippines' first groundwater storage dam

DP's tougher testimony rules alarm U.S. businesses, Amcham says

A Beaker of 'Alchemy': Brand, artist collab on seasonal products

Related Stories

HD Hyundai says robots will be building ships in 2030

U.S. Navy officials, HD Hyundai discuss advanced shipyards during research center visit

HD Hyundai Heavy in talks to build submarines for Canadian Navy

HD KSOE buoyed by net profit of $128 million in Q3

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, HD Hyundai Infracore open merged U.S. facility
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)