HD Hyundai rewards acts of charity with 2nd annual Honor Awards
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:48 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:52
- CHO YONG-JUN
CHO YONG-JUN
HD Hyundai held its second HD Hyundai Honor Awards ceremony on Tuesday, with the Purme Foundation claiming the top honor for its charitable efforts.
The HD Hyundai Honor Awards, hosted by the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation, started in 2023 to recognize people and organizations that help those in isolated and socially marginalized groups to spread a positive influence across the country.
The second award ceremony was held at Asan Hall, located at the company’s Global R&D Center in the Bundang District of Seongnam, in Gyeonggi, with HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap and Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun attending the event.
The nonprofit Purme Foundation received the Grand Prize for its efforts to support rehabilitation treatment for over 600,000 children since its founding in 2005, on top of the Purme Social Farm, a smart farm operated by the organization that hires young adults with developmental disorders full time.
The Purme Foundation, which received 300 million won ($208,500) in prize money, will use the entire amount for its charity business.
The Korean Unwed Mothers Support Network was awarded the Best Organization Award, while Kim Byung-rok, who has been involved in various kinds of charity work, won the Best Individual Award.
Kim was also awarded the 1% Nanum Award, which was voted on by employees of HD Hyundai.
“We were able to advance to a better society this year thanks to the people who do charity work for people who are isolated from society,” said HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon, who also chairs the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation.
BY CHO YONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
