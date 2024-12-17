Hyundai, Kia, GM Korea, and Honda Korea recall 300,000 vehicles for faulty components

Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 300,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the Transport Ministry said Tuesday.The four companies, including GM Korea and Honda Korea, are recalling a combined 307,517 units of 22 different models, the ministry said in a release.Some 137,000 units of the Kia K7 sedan have been recalled due to a durability issue with the hydraulic electronic control unit, which poses a potential fire risk.Around 36,000 of four Hyundai Motor models, including the Nexo, are subject to recalls due to defective components related to the release of hydrogen during fire incidents.Other issues include those involving the fuel pump control module in 31,057 units of 13 GM Korea vehicles, including the Trax Crossover SUV, and defective fuel tank pipes in 245 units of Honda Korea's Pilot SUV.YonhapYonhap