 Hyundai Mobis unveils PHP cooling device for EV batteries
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 16:51
Hyundai Mobis' pulsating heat pipe cooling material prevents EVs from overheating while they are charging with ultra-fast chargers. [HYUNDAI MOBIS]

Hyundai Mobis has developed a cooling device designed to prevent EV battery cells from overheating while the car is rapid-charging.
 
The Korean auto parts maker said Tuesday the device, a pulsating heat pipe (PHP) consisting of aluminum alloy and a refrigerant, can be placed between battery cells to lower the internal temperature when the EV is hooked up to an ultrafast charger.
 
A PHP is a heat conductor that is also used in electronic components like CPUs in smartphones and computers as a means of controlling the temperature of the device.
 
The cooling method, with a heat transfer performance around 10 times higher than normal aluminum, is especially helpful in maintaining the performance of vehicles, Mobis said.
 
The thickness has been cut to 0.8 millimeters (0.3 inches), shaving a significant amount off a regular heat pipe at some 6 millimeters, enabling its deployment in vehicle batteries. 
 
"The device will contribute to reducing EV charging time by setting up a stable heat management system," Mobis said in a statement.
 
It's first time any company has applied the technology in vehicle battery cooling.
 
"The material will likely be used in the EVs of high-end brands," said a spokesperson for Hyundai Mobis, adding that the exact commercialization schedule has not been decided yet.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
