 Starbucks to allow order cancellations on app
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 14:16
A customer orders coffee through Starbucks Korea's Siren Order feature. [STARBUCKS KOREA]

Starbucks Korea's mobile ordering system will allow customers to cancel their drinks if the orders have not yet been accepted by the store.
 
The mobile ordering system, called Siren Order, previously did not allow customers to cancel or modify the order once the payment was made and the order was submitted through the application.
 

The new feature update, set to be released on Thursday, will let customers cancel orders of non-bottled drinks before they are accepted by the store. Beans and other merchandise sold in Starbucks purchased through Siren Order will automatically have their orders canceled if the items are not picked up by the customer before the end of the day.
 
Delivery orders submitted through Starbucks Korea’s Delivers feature will also allow cancellations if a delivery driver has not yet been assigned to the order.
 
Siren Order, which allows customers to order drinks before arriving at the store using its mobile app, was first launched in 2014. Over 500 million transactions were made through the service and a third of its total orders were submitted through the app, according to Starbucks Korea.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Starbucks Siren order coffee

