Picture perfect: LG Innotek unveils new in-cabin camera
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 17:48
Models show off LG Innotek's high-performance in-cabin camera module on Dec. 17.
The camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel RGB-IR sensor that can detect both visible and infrared light. Unlike current camera units, LG's new product can be mounted anywhere in the cabin with smart features such as driver monitoring and seatbelt usage.
