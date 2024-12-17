No future if the PPP is detached from reality (KOR)

People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon resigned on Monday 146 days after taking the helm of the conservative party at the July 23 national convention to elect its new head. Running in the election five months ago, Han — a former justice minister in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration — pledged to reinvent the conservative party for a brighter future. Following the passage of the second motion to impeach President Yoon on Saturday, Han expressed the will to maintain his seat. But after all of the five elected members of the Supreme Council stepped down, he had to resign.Following his resignation, the PPP will be led by the emergency steering committee for the sixth time since the launch of the Yoon administration in May 2022. During that period, three leaders dishonorably left the party. It is extremely abnormal that the leadership of the governing party — an axis of government — could collapse so easily.In a speech before his resignation, Han said, “If the governing party is perceived as a group of politicians supporting the unlawful declaration of martial law, it betrays the spirit of a great nation, people and conservatism, which achieved industrialization and democratization simultaneously.” His remarks were a direct attack on pro-Yoon lawmakers who had voted down the impeachment motion last Saturday.The lead-up to Han’s resignation exposed the deep-rooted factional conflicts regarding impeaching the president. After the impeachment motion passed by four more votes than the required 200 in the 300-member legislature, pro-Yoon lawmakers denounced Han for encouraging support for impeachment rather than following the party’s stance against it. Other PPP members went so far as to stigmatize Han and his followers as “traitors and collaborators” with the opposition Democratic Party (DP), demanding they leave the PPP as soon as possible.In a farcical turn, a PPP lawmaker close to President Yoon said, “Even if you oppose the impeachment this time, you will be forgotten just a year later. So you have no problem getting elected lawmaker again.” His comment shows that lawmakers care about their own interests, not the future of the country or the people. We seriously wonder how such a party can take pride in representing the values of conservatism.The leaders of the PPP under Han’s reign or any other PPP lawmakers cannot shun responsibility for impeaching the president. If they had changed the vertical relationship between the presidential office and the PPP into horizontal one and could put the brakes on the president’s unilateral governance, they could have prevented a serious crisis like this. Han took the lead in lifting martial law, but he himself invited a leadership crisis, as clearly seen in his repeated conflicts with the president and his provocative posts on the party’s homepage.Amid such a self-triggered conflict, the DP led the PPP by 16 percent in a recent Gallup Korea poll. That’s the biggest gap between the two parties since the launch of the conservative administration 31 months ago. As many 7,000 PPP members have already left the party since the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. We hope the PPP keeps in mind that the party will be doomed if it continues dismissing deepening public sentiment against it.한동훈 국민의힘 대표가 어제 당 대표직에서 물러났다. 지난 7·23 전당대회를 통해 변화와 미래를 표방하며 새롭게 닻을 올린 지 146일 만이다. 한 전 대표는 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안 국회 가결 직후만 해도 대표직을 유지하겠다는 뜻을 밝혔지만, 선출직 최고위원 전원이 줄사퇴하면서 정상적인 직무 수행이 불가능한 상황으로 내몰렸다. 이로써 국민의힘은 윤석열 정부 출범 이후 2년7개월 만에 당대표가 세 차례 불명예 퇴진하고, 당은 여섯 번째 비상대책위원회 체제를 맞게 됐다. 국정 운영의 한 축인 여당의 지도부가 이렇게 쉽사리 무너지고 바뀐다는 것 자체가 지극히 비정상적이다.한 전 대표는 사퇴의 변에서 “(여당이) 불법 계엄을 옹호하는 것처럼 오해받는 것은 산업화와 민주화를 동시에 해낸 위대한 나라와 국민, 보수의 정신을 배신하는 것”이라고 일갈했다. 탄핵에 반대하고 나섰던 친윤(친윤석열)·비한(비한동훈)계를 사실상 직격한 것이다. 한 전 대표 사퇴 과정에선 고질적인 계파 갈등과 탄핵 찬반 편 가르기 내홍이 고스란히 노출됐다. 탄핵안이 의결정족수(200)를 4표 넘겨 처리되자 친윤·비한계는 의원총회에서 ‘한 대표가 찬성을 추동한 탓에 탄핵안이 가결된 것’ ‘왜 대표가 반대 당론을 따르지 않았나’라며 한 전 대표를 집중적으로 성토했다. 그런가 하면 한 전 대표와 탄핵안 찬성 의원에게 배신자·부역자라는 낙인을 찍어 출당과 제명을 압박했다. 앞서 친윤 중진 윤상현 의원은 ‘탄핵에 반대해도 1년 후엔 잊힌다. 유권자가 다 찍어준다’는 취지의 발언으로 계엄 사태에 대한 국민의 분노를 희화화하기도 했다. 국가나 국민보다는 당장 다음 선거와 자신들의 눈앞 이익이 더 중요했던 것이다. 이래서야 어떻게 민심을 받들고 보수의 가치를 대변하는 책임 정당이라고 자신할 수 있겠는가.한 전 대표 체제의 지도부나 여당 의원 누구도 자신들이 배출한 대통령이 탄핵소추당한 책임에서 자유로울 수는 없다. 집권 여당을 용산 출장소 수준으로 격하시킨 수직적 당정 관계를 진즉에 대등한 관계로 개선하고, 윤 대통령의 독선과 독주를 제어할 수 있었더라면 지금의 극단적 상황을 초래하지는 않았을 것이다. 한 전 대표도 계엄 해제에 앞장서기는 했지만, 반복된 '윤·한 충돌'과 당정 불협화음, 당원 게시판 논란 등을 거치며 리더십 위기를 자초했다.이 같은 자중지란 속에 국민의힘 지지율은 24%로 더불어민주당(40%)에 16%포인트 차로 뒤처졌다(13일 한국갤럽). 현 정부 출범 이래 최대 격차다. 계엄 사태 이후 탈당한 당원만 7000여 명을 헤아린다. 앞으로 어떤 비대위가 출범하든 민심과 동떨어진 작금의 행태와 과감히 절연하지 못한다면 국민의힘은 장래를 기약하기 어려울 것이다.