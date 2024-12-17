Political reform holds the key to our growth (KOR)

Interim Chinese Ambassador to Korea Fang Kun did not read the congratulatory speech prepared for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Korea-China Press Forum on Dec. 2. Instead, he explained the visa-free entry measures implemented by China.He said that in his opinion, this is China’s unilateral will to open to the outside world. That’s true. China started implementing the visa-free policy in December last year and has expanded it to 38 countries, including Korea.The effect is immediate. The number of foreigners entering China in the third quarter reached 8.2 million, an increase of nearly 50 percent on year. China also announced that it will apply tariff-free preferential tax rates to 100 percent of tariff items in underdeveloped countries that have established diplomatic relations with China from Dec. 1. All of these are unilateral measures, not based on reciprocity. Some say that it is an open China. On the other hand, the United States seems to be going in the opposite direction.U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose a 20 percent universal tariff on all imports from foreign countries and a 60 percent high tariff on China. On Dec. 8, he also made a shocking statement that the United States may withdraw from NATO. It is interpreted that nothing but America’s interests will be considered, no matter what happens to the international economy or global security. America is going back to isolationism.Then, is China really open and America isolated? They may seem so on the surface, but China experts say the reality is different. Trump’s America First policy is not to part with the world but to lead international order more stubbornly. Instead of going back to the isolationism of the past, his calculation is to modify the international order to better cater to America’s interests.Trump wants to achieve trade balance with reciprocal trade and tariff bombs rather than free trade. Meanwhile, experts raise questions on whether China’s opening truly means opening. How can you explain China advocating free trade but arresting foreign managers as spies in the name of security? China is eager to attract foreign investment at the moment. But the reality in China is that economic demands can always be sacrificed according to political needs.The West argues that China won’t be able to achieve further economic growth without political reform. But it makes Korea embarrassed, as it seems to apply more to Korea than China. Without reforming the extremely backward politics, further economic development seems unlikely for Korea.팡쿤 주한 중국 대리대사는 지난 2일 열린 2024 한중언론포럼 개막식 때 준비한 축사를 읽지 않았다. 대신 중국이 시행중인 무비자 입국조치를 설명했다. 자신이 생각하기에 이는 중국의 일방적 대외개방 의지피력이란 것이다. 맞는 말이긴 하다. 중국은 지난해 12월부터 무비자 정책을 펴기 시작해 이제까지 한국을 포함 38개 국가로 그 대상을 늘렸다.효과는 즉각적이다. 3분기 중국 입국 외국인이 820만명에 육박하며 전년대비 50% 가까이 증가했다. 중국은 또 지난 1일부터 중국과 수교한 저개발국가의 100% 관세품목에 대해 무관세 특혜세율을 적용하겠다고 공표했다. 모두 상호주의에 입각한 게 아닌 일방적 조치다. 개방의 중국이라는 말이 나온다. 반면 미국은 거꾸로 가는 모양새다.도널드 트럼프 미 대통령 당선인은 세계 각국에 20%의 보편관세, 중국에는 60%의 고율 관세를 부과하겠다며 으름장을 놓고 있다. 또 지난 8일엔 미국이 북대서양조약기구에서 탈퇴할 수도 있다는 충격발언을 내놓았다. 국제경제가 어떻게 되든 세계안보가 출렁이든 말든 미국 이익 외엔 아무것도 고려하지 않겠다는 뜻으로 해석된다. 미국의 고립주의 회귀라는 말은 그래서 나온다.한데 정말 중국은 개방적이고 미국은 고립적인가? 겉으론 몰라도 실제론 다르다는 게 적지 않은 중국전문가의 생각이다. 트럼프가 내세우는 미국우선주의는 미국이 세계와 헤어지려는 게 아니고 더 강경한 자세로 세계질서를 이끌겠다는 의지의 발로라는 것이다. 국제사무에 참여하지 않는 과거의 고립주의로 돌아가는 게 아니라 미국의 이익에 맞게 국제 질서를 뜯어고치겠다는 계산이다.자유무역 대신 호혜무역을 하고 관세폭탄으로 무역균형을 맞추려 한다는 것이다. 한편 중국의 개방에 대해선 이게 진정한 개방인가 의문을 제기한다. 중국이 말로는 자유무역을 외치지만 안보를 앞세워 외국인 관리자를 간첩으로 붙잡는 행태를 어떻게 설명할 수 있느냐는 논리다. 중국은 현재 외자유치에 열심이다. 그렇지만 정치적 필요에 따라 경제적 수요는 언제든 희생당할 수 있는 게 중국의 현실이다.서방에선 이런 중국을 가리켜 정치개혁 없이 더 이상의 경제발전은 힘들다는 주장을 펼친다. 한데 이 말을 듣는 우리 낯이 간지럽다. 중국보다 한국에 더 맞는 말이 아닐까 싶어서다. 극히 낙후한 한국의 정치개혁 없이 경제발전도 더는 없어 보인다.