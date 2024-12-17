Boy band Ateez opens pop-up inspired by video games
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:00 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:09
Boy band Ateez has opened its pop-up media art exhibition titled “Destiny’s Memories,” its agency KQ Entertainment said Tuesday.
The exhibition kicked off on Thursday at Aube Studio, Seongsu-dong in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, and will run through Jan. 19 next year.
Drawing inspiration from massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG), “Destiny’s Memories” invites guests to immerse themselves into amusement park-themed attractions like bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and escape games based on themes from albums by the group.
The featured albums include "Treasure EP.Fin : All To Action" (2019), "Wonderland" (2019) and "Zero: Fever Epilogue" (2021).
Reservations for the exhibition are now available on Yes24, and on-site sales are available for the remaining tickets.
Ateez debuted in 2018 and has eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. It is known for hits “Wave” (2019), “Déjà vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), “Crazy Form” (2023) and "Ice On My Teeth.”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
