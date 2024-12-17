 Boy band Ateez opens pop-up inspired by video games
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:00 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:09
Boy band Ateez [NEWS1]

 
Boy band Ateez has opened its pop-up media art exhibition titled “Destiny’s Memories,” its agency KQ Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The exhibition kicked off on Thursday at Aube Studio, Seongsu-dong in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, and will run through Jan. 19 next year.
 

Drawing inspiration from massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG), “Destiny’s Memories” invites guests to immerse themselves into amusement park-themed attractions like bumper cars, a Ferris wheel and escape games based on themes from albums by the group.
 
The featured albums include "Treasure EP.Fin : All To Action" (2019), "Wonderland" (2019) and "Zero: Fever Epilogue" (2021).
 
Reservations for the exhibition are now available on Yes24, and on-site sales are available for the remaining tickets.
 
Ateez debuted in 2018 and has eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. It is known for hits “Wave” (2019), “Déjà vu” (2021), “The Real” (2021), “Crazy Form” (2023) and "Ice On My Teeth.”
 
Images of Ateez's media art exhibition “Destiny’s Memories″ [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Images of Ateez's media art exhibition “Destiny’s Memories″ [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]


BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Ateez Destiny's Memories

