BoyNextDoor to release first digital single 'If I say, I love you'
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:01
K-pop boy band BoyNextDoor is set to release its first digital single, “If I say, I love you,” on Jan. 6, its agency KOZ Entertainment said on Tuesday.
Details other than the date and title were not revealed. The band announced the news of its new song release during its first concert tour, “Knock On Vol. 1,” held at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday.
“We prepared diligently with the determination to make a comeback in January for Onedoor no matter what,” the band said in a press release. Onedoor is the name of BoyNextDoor’s official fan club.
BoyNextDoor debuted in May 2023 with its single “WHO!” under KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary founded by rapper Zico of Block B. The band’s six members are Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.
The band's third EP, “19.99,” released in September, was the band's first album to sell 1 million units. It landed on No. 40 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and also sat on No. 33 of Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart, the highest position among all fifth-generation Kpop groups, according to Billboard Japan.
BoyNextDoor is set to continue its “Knock On Vol. 1” tour with stops in Japan's Tokyo on Jan. 30, Aichi on Feb. 2, Osaka on Feb. 8 and 9, Miyagi on Feb.15, Fukuoka on Feb. 18 and 19 and Kanagawa on Feb. 22 and 24. It will continue on to Singapore on March 15, Manila on March 22, Bangkok on March 29, Taipei on April 3 and Hong Kong on April 6. It will finish with a performance in Jakarta on April 10.
BY HAHN JANE [[email protected]]
