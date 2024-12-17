 SHINee's Taemin has YouTube channel suspended after hacking attempt detected
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee's Taemin has YouTube channel suspended after hacking attempt detected

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 12:04 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 12:39
SHINee member Taemin [YONHAP]

SHINee member Taemin [YONHAP]

 
SHINee member Taemin’s YouTube channel has been suspended after an attempted hack was detected, according to his agency Big Planet Made on Monday.
 
“We apologize to Taemin’s fans for the inconvenience and concern caused by this unexpected situation, despite our precautions,” the agency said in its press release. 
 

Related Article

 
Upon discovering the hacking attempt on Monday, the agency reported the incident and provided YouTube with the necessary documentation to take appropriate action.
 
In response, YouTube informed the agency that the channel was suspended for violating guidelines, and it was closed the same day.
 
“We are actively discussing solutions with YouTube and will work to recover the channel as swiftly as possible through communication with the platform,” the agency said.
 
“We will take strict legal action against the hackers by promptly reporting them to police, as there have been repeated attempts to breach his account.”
 
Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee under SM Entertainment in May 2008 and is currently active as a solo artist. He is on his "Ephemeral Gaze" tour, which began on Aug. 31 in Incheon and will visit 24 cities across 19 countries.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Taemin SHINee

More in K-pop

SHINee's Taemin has YouTube channel suspended after hacking attempt detected

HYBE-ADOR versus Min Hee-jin and NewJeans: The K-pop conflict that defined 2024

Rosé's 'rosie' and Twice’s 'Strategy' make top 5 on Billboard albums chart

YouTuber Sojang appeals 30 million won court ruling in Kang Daniel defamation case

BTS's V achieves over 1 billion streams on Spotify with 'Love Me Again'

Related Stories

Taemin to take 'Ephemeral Gaze' tour to North America in February

SHINee's Taemin to release fifth EP on Aug. 19

SHINee’s Taemin to hold online concert on May 2

Taemin releases all songs of year in 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

SHINee's Taemin to drop 'Guilty' on Oct. 30
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)