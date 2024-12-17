SHINee's Taemin has YouTube channel suspended after hacking attempt detected
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 12:04 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 12:39
SHINee member Taemin’s YouTube channel has been suspended after an attempted hack was detected, according to his agency Big Planet Made on Monday.
“We apologize to Taemin’s fans for the inconvenience and concern caused by this unexpected situation, despite our precautions,” the agency said in its press release.
Upon discovering the hacking attempt on Monday, the agency reported the incident and provided YouTube with the necessary documentation to take appropriate action.
In response, YouTube informed the agency that the channel was suspended for violating guidelines, and it was closed the same day.
“We are actively discussing solutions with YouTube and will work to recover the channel as swiftly as possible through communication with the platform,” the agency said.
“We will take strict legal action against the hackers by promptly reporting them to police, as there have been repeated attempts to breach his account.”
Taemin debuted as a member of SHINee under SM Entertainment in May 2008 and is currently active as a solo artist. He is on his "Ephemeral Gaze" tour, which began on Aug. 31 in Incheon and will visit 24 cities across 19 countries.
