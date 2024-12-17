Treasure, Purple Kiss, Kep1er to go on tour in the new year
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 14:52
K-pop groups are gearing up for tours to kick off the new year.
Boy band Treasure will embark on its tour titled “Special Moment” at Kyung Hee University, eastern Seoul, on March 29.
The tour will then continue to four cities in Japan — Hyogo, Aichi, Fukuoka and Saitama — and four cities in the United States — New York City, Washington D.C., Oakland and Los Angeles — until May, its agency YG Entertainment said on Tuesday.
The band released the prerelease single “Last Night” on Dec. 5 and is scheduled to release an EP in February, followed by a full-length album between July and August.
Girl group Purple Kiss will kick off its U.S. tour dubbed “Purple Kiss 2025 Headway Tour” in the new year, its agency RBW said on Tuesday.
The tour will take the band to 17 cities in the nation, including Los Angeles; Austin, Texas; and Atlanta.
Purple Kiss released its seventh EP "Headway" on Oct. 22.
Kep1er will kick off its “Beyond the Star” fan concert tour on Feb. 15 at Sungshin Women’s University, northern Seoul, its agency KLAP Entertainment announced on Tuesday.
The band will also perform in Yokohama, Japan, on March 5 and 6; Macau on March 15; and Taipei City, Taiwan, on April 6.
Kep1er released its sixth EP, “Tipi-tap,” on Nov. 1. The song debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 147 in the fourth week of November.
