 Winner's Mino rumored to be overusing military service leave, local media outlet says
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 15:08
Rapper and singer Mino [NEWS1]

Mino from boy band Winner is facing rumors that he has been neglecting his duties as a social service agent.
 
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on Tuesday that Mino has been taking advantage of his connection with an official at a community facility in Mapo District, western Seoul, where he is fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent.
 

The news outlet claimed that Mino has been manipulating his attendance record to overuse his military leave.
 
His agency YG Entertainment, however, has denied the rumor.
 
“Mino has been taking leave in accordance with the regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment,” YG Entertainment told local media on Tuesday, following the report.
 
In Korea, all able-bodied young men are required to serve around one and a half years in the military. Men who get a grade 4 on their physical evaluation can substitute their military service by working as a social service agent at a public institution for 21 months.
 
Mino began his military service on March 24 last year and is set to be discharged on Dec. 23.
 
Mino debuted as a rapper in the boy band Winner in 2014, which is known for hits like “Empty" (2014) and “Really Really” (2017). 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
