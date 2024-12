Korean remake of Taiwanese romance film 'Secret' to premiere in January

The Korean remake of Taiwanese hit romance film “Secret” (2007) will hit local theaters in January, starring actor Doh Kyung-soo, Won Jin-a and Shin Ye-eun.The remake, titled “Secret: Untold Melody,” was directed by Seo Yoo-min. It begins with Yu-jun and Jung-a accidentally crossing paths in a campus practice room, a place that holds a secret about time.Doh stars as Yu-jun, Won as Jung-a and Shin as In-hee.While staying true to the original film, the remake aims to captivate the audience through its storytelling that aligns with modern sensibilities, creating a unique charm and atmosphere through its mood, music and visuals, the film's production company Hive Media Corp said in a press release.The fantasy romance will be Shin’s first film released since her debut in 2018. The actor is well known for her appearance in Netflix’s series “The Glory” (2022-23), in which she played the younger version of Park Yeon-jin. Lim Ji-yeon portrayed the adult Yeon-jin.The film will also be Doh’s first in over a year since science fiction film “The Moon” (2023) and Won’s first in over three years after her last film in “A Year-End Medley,” which premiered in December 2021.BY KIM JI-YE [ [email protected]