Korean remake of Taiwanese romance film 'Secret' to premiere in January
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:30
-
- KIM JI-YE

The Korean remake of Taiwanese hit romance film “Secret” (2007) will hit local theaters in January, starring actor Doh Kyung-soo, Won Jin-a and Shin Ye-eun.
The remake, titled “Secret: Untold Melody,” was directed by Seo Yoo-min. It begins with Yu-jun and Jung-a accidentally crossing paths in a campus practice room, a place that holds a secret about time.
Doh stars as Yu-jun, Won as Jung-a and Shin as In-hee.
While staying true to the original film, the remake aims to captivate the audience through its storytelling that aligns with modern sensibilities, creating a unique charm and atmosphere through its mood, music and visuals, the film's production company Hive Media Corp said in a press release.
The fantasy romance will be Shin’s first film released since her debut in 2018. The actor is well known for her appearance in Netflix’s series “The Glory” (2022-23), in which she played the younger version of Park Yeon-jin. Lim Ji-yeon portrayed the adult Yeon-jin.
The film will also be Doh’s first in over a year since science fiction film “The Moon” (2023) and Won’s first in over three years after her last film in “A Year-End Medley,” which premiered in December 2021.
