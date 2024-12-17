Netflix's 'Single’s Inferno' to return for fourth season in January
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 13:11 Updated: 17 Dec. 2024, 15:46
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
The fourth season of Netflix’s dating show “Single’s Inferno” will be released on Jan. 14, the streaming platform said Tuesday.
Produced by Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun, the show follows the same format as previous seasons, featuring singles searching for love on a deserted island, dubbed "Inferno," where electronics are banned and the only way to escape is as a couple. Matched couples are then sent to a luxurious hotel, "Paradise," for a romantic date night.
The franchise debuted in 2021 and became the first Korean variety show to enter Netflix’s global top 10 in the non-English category. The second season launched in December 2022, followed by the third in December of last year.
“Single’s Inferno” is also the first Korean Netflix variety show to reach its fourth season.
“Since we’ve made it to season four, I’m hoping to keep going all the way to season 10 and become the longest-running dating show in the country,” producer Kim said in a press release.
The producer teased that this season will be one of the “hottest,” adding, “The nights in ‘Paradise’ were incredibly intense.”
“Viewers will see just how honest, bold and effortlessly charming the season four cast is. Thanks to them, I believe this season marks an evolution for the dating show. I hope everyone is looking forward to it.”
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)