 SLL JoongAng takes action against illegal distribution of 'The Tale of Lady Ok'
SLL JoongAng takes action against illegal distribution of 'The Tale of Lady Ok'

Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:05
Still from JTBC's ongoing series ″The Tale of Lady Ok″ [JTBC]

SLL JoongAng took action against Chinese distributors that released unaired footage of JTBC's “The Tale of Lady Ok," the production company said Tuesday.
 
According to SLL JoongAng, unreleased footage of "The Tale of Lady Ok" was being distributed with Chinese subtitles without the company's permission. The drama is currently running on JTBC with episodes also uploaded on Netflix. 
 

The production company took immediate action, including blocking the content from the platform in China where the content was released, according to SLL JoongAng. It is also currently working with an overseas partner to analyze possible security vulnerabilities when sharing and localizing content, as well as reviewing all related procedures.
 
The company plans to review its entire system to prevent overseas content leaks and to strengthen security measures in the file transfer and localization processes, it added. It also emphasized that sharing or distributing videos without official licensing is a "clear violation of the law.”
 
“Sharing online links to illegally copied content of ‘The Tale of Lady Ok’ is considered as aiding in copyright infringement, according to the judicial precedent of the Supreme Court,” SLL JoongAng said in a press release.  
 
“Such actions not only undermine the efforts of the cast and crew but also harm viewers. Further distribution or spoilers, which disrupt the foundation of content production and consumption and could negatively impact the entire content industry, must cease immediately.”
 
The latest series, released on Nov. 30, follows Ok Tae-young, a nobi, or slave, during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), who creates a fake identity and husband to live a different life. 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
