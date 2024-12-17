U.S. approves sale of Navy destroyer upgrade program to Korea

Korea and Thailand begin third round of talks on Economic Partnership Agreement

New Korean ambassador to China stuck in limbo thanks to impeachment crisis

Related Stories

Why is he still the president?

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Opposition parties submit impeachment bill against Yoon

Behind the martial law declaration: What happened on that night, and who gave orders

Yoon recounts night of martial law. Military testimonies tell a different story.