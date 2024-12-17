Seoul gathers student voices to shape next five-year youth support plan
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 18:02
-
Seoul announced Tuesday that it had met with 100 university students to gather input ahead of creating its next five-year youth support plan, with many students calling for increased career and housing support.
The city met with around 100 student council presidents, student club association leaders and university newspaper reporters from institutions such as Sogang University, Soongsil University and Sungshin Women's University on Dec. 12.
Seoul releases a new Comprehensive Youth Support Plan every five years, outlining strategies to support young people living in the city. Its current plan, created in 2021, runs until 2025 and the next five-year plan will be finalized next year.
During the meeting, students urged the city government, Seoul universities and companies to form an alliance to improve career policies for youth and create more internship opportunities.
Many students also raised concerns over high rent costs in Seoul, requesting expanded housing support programs. Additional suggestions included increased funding for student clubs and assistance with purchasing university textbooks and other books.
The city said it would take student feedback into consideration when drafting its next five-year plan.
"It was a valuable experience, as we were able to hear directly from university students preparing to step into society," said Kim Cheol-hee, head of the city's Youth & Future Planning Bureau. "We plan to create further opportunities to discuss policies with the future leaders we met, as well as with other members of the younger generation."
