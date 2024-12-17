Nigeria to reopen embassy in North Korea after lengthy Covid-19 closure

Nigeria was set to reopen its embassy in North Korea following years of closure over the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang has said, a move seen as making it the first African country to resume diplomatic activities in the North.Patrick Imodu Imologhome, Nigeria's charge d'affaires, disclosed the plan in a meeting in Pyongyang last Wednesday with Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang wrote on its Facebook account.Imologhome, who "recently arrived" in North Korea, shared his plans to reopen the Nigerian Embassy in Pyongyang after a long suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.Of African countries, only Nigeria and Egypt have diplomatic presence in North Korea.North Korea and Nigeria established diplomatic ties in 1976. Reports from a U.N. panel of experts have shown that Pyongyang is suspected of having maintained an arms trade or business deals with Nigeria in violation of U.N. sanctions against North Korea.Since North Korea began reopening its border in August 2023 following years of Covid-19-related border closure, China, Russia, Mongolia and Cuba have reopened diplomatic missions in Pyongyang. Nicaragua, known for its hard-line stance against the United States, newly opened an embassy in Pyongyang earlier this year.In September, Sweden became the first Western country to restore its embassy in Pyongyang. In November, Poland said its diplomats were visiting Pyongyang to seek to restore its diplomatic presence in the North.Yonhap