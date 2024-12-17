North Korean forces suffer 'significant losses' in Ukraine conflict, U.S. says
Published: 17 Dec. 2024, 10:23
The United States confirmed on Monday that North Korean forces have suffered "significant" casualties while fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine, marking the first official acknowledgment of their fatalities in the conflict.
“We do believe that they have suffered some significant losses, killed and wounded,” National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said at a press briefing. "But it's difficult for me to put an actual number on it. I would say, certainly in the realm of dozens, several dozens.”
Kirby’s remarks follow Ukrainian military intelligence estimates that around 200 North Korean troops had been killed while fighting in combined units with Russian forces.
“We’ve just started to see this movement of them from the second line to the front line,” Kirby added. “It’s a fairly new development, and we might be able to have a little bit more granularity as days go on.”
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller echoed the confirmation, noting that North Korean soldiers "have been killed in action on the battlefield inside Russia."
“In our view, the North Korean soldiers deployed to Kursk are already legitimate targets,” Miller said.
“They entered a war, and they are as such combatants that are legitimate targets for the Ukrainian military," he added. "If they were to cross the border into Ukraine, that would be yet another escalation by the government of Russia and also an escalation by the government of North Korea to send North Korean troops to prosecute a war of aggression against an independent sovereign nation inside that nation's borders.”
Earlier the same day, Pentagon Press Secretary Major Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed that North Korean forces had "suffered casualties, both killed and wounded."
Ryder estimated that North Korea had sent approximately 12,000 troops to Russia, who have been "integrated into Russian units" and are primarily being used in an "infantry role." North Korean troops were reportedly deployed to the battlefield “a little over a week ago,” though Ryder declined to provide specific casualty figures.
Russia is deploying North Korean troops to bolster its military operations against Ukraine and reclaim occupied territory in the western Kursk region.
